Classic car owners back synthetic fuels over electric conversion

New research has found that 76 percent of classic and collectable car owners would choose to power their cars with synthetic fuels if petrol or diesel wasn’t available. The results show the importance of affordable sustainable fuels being easily available to power classic and collector cars in the future.
In comparison, just under a quarter of motorists thought that converting their vehicle to run on electric power would be the best zero-emission option.
By doing this, drivers would switch their petrol or diesel engine to an electric engine, with these conversions benign tailor-made to meet the drivers’ requirements.
Synthetic fuels, or e-fuels, are made from bio waste, itself being a product of biological organisms such as plankton and algae that absorbed energy from the sun millions of years ago, or other synthetic CO2-neutral masses.
Some vehicle manufacturers are already investing and using synthetic fuels to help slowly decarbonise their fleet.
These results have been backed by the Historic and Classic Vehicles Alliance (HCVA), whose mission is to protect the sector’s long-term future.
It agreed that e-fuels can be a sustainable method – both manufacturing and infrastructure to deliver the fuel – to power classic cars in the future.
Gary Wilson, Chief Executive of the HVCA, said it was a “fascinating question” as to what will happen to classic cars in the future.
He said: “The reality is that if people want to keep running their classics on petrol, there will be plenty available for several decades to come.
“My main message is don’t panic. Most of us will not have to make this difficult decision.
“Some classics are deeply impressive converted to electric, but do it because you like how they drive, not because you think you are contributing to saving the planet, which you won’t be unless you drive it enough miles to recover the CO2 spike caused by battery manufacture.
“Sustainable fuels on the other hand are a drop-in solution that, when they become widely available, we can all use without any modifications to our engines, slashing our carbon emissions immediately to 80 percent of net zero.”
He described this as a “huge environmental win”, adding that it would also protect the character of classic cars in the UK.
In its most recent Indicator Report, Footman James found that many classic car owners are concerned about how they will fuel their cars in the future.
It revealed that 47 percent of drivers felt the pressure of environmental scrutiny on classic cars that the climate change debate brings
Managing Director of Footman James, David Bond said: “After polling our Coffee and Chrome attendees, I’m pleased to hear that they’re thinking about the future and how they may be able to align their classic cars with a net-zero future.
“Understanding the power that alternative fuels have for our industry, shows not only a potential positive outlook ahead, but also highlights to organisations the power that e-fuels have to secure ICE cars’ relevance and sustainability in the future.
“After all, if we can keep more cars on the road rather than manufacturing new, that will save millions of tonnes of embedded carbon.”
