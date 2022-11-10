Categories
Technology

Clockology is the app Apple Watch Ultra fans didn’t know they needed


There are now 49 official Apple Watch faces available through watchOS 9. That sounds like a lot until you consider that some focus on Disney characters, while others include kaleidoscopes, Memoji, and the Breathe app. 

I’m not against these, but rather highlighting that no one will love every Watch face Apple has released. Because of this, I have long advocated that Apple should introduce an official Watch face store. Then, if iMessages can get stamps and apps, Apple Watch owners should at least be able to show off a new Watch face 365 days a year. 





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: