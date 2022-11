General cargo ship TORVAAG ran aground at around 0530 UTC Nov 10 off Nyhamna, Norway, while en route from Kristiansund to Elnsvagen, was refloated at around 1115 UTC and reached Elnsvagen under own power. The ship is probably damaged, she reportedly grounded on reef.

