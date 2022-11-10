Combat veterans have taught me to look at war movies with a critical eye

This Friday is an important day on the local calendar as well as for the nation. There will be parades, ceremonies and speeches honoring the men and women who sacrificed so much for their country.

Veterans Day brings to mind the loved ones who went to Vietnam or the Middle East, the ones who served in two world wars, and all those who served when there was peace to make sure the United States stayed safe.

During my years at the Daily Telegraph, I’ve spoken with veterans who keep amazing me with their accounts of what they experienced during war and peace.

One question that comes to mind repeatedly is “How did you survive that?”

In one instance, a Navy veteran who served aboard a battleship during World War II remembered how Japanese suicide planes, the infamous kamikazes, seemed to be aiming right at him when they dove toward his ship.

Another veteran who was a radio operator on a Navy dive bomber recalled how a Japanese dive bomber managed to put a 500-pound bomb into his carrier’s deck just as his plane was preparing to take off.

The blast literally hurled the plane into the air, but somehow the pilot managed to get airborne.

They proceeded with their mission to attack some of Japan’s remaining aircraft carriers.

Not long ago, I interviewed a veteran of the Battle of the Bulge, a desperate German offensive in Western Europe. He spoke about the bitter cold and bayoneting a German soldier. He swore that he would recognize that man even today.

Combat veterans have taught me to look at any Hollywood movie about any war with a critical eye.

For instance, I watched the movie “Saving Private Ryan,” which is set in Normandy during World War II, in a local theater with plans for doing a story. Critics and historians said that battle sequences like the D-Day landings in Normandy were well done, but not all veterans agreed with that assessment.

After the movie ended, I spoke with a Marine who participated in several landings during World War II.

Unlike the soldiers portrayed in the movie, he served in the Pacific Theater of Operations during the war.

He said that the mission, to find one Private Ryan because his brothers were all killed in combat and left him the sole surviving son, was “ridiculous.”

An Army captain like the one played by actor Tom Hanks would never have been assigned to such a mission.

I asked him what would have happened in such a situation, and he replied that the Army had radios.

They would have put out a call that Private Ryan, serial number such-and-such, was to report to the rear.

I will confess that such revelations haven’t dimmed my love of classic war movies such as “A Bridge Too Far” and “The Bridge on the River Kwai.” Even though they’re often dramatized and not 100 percent accurate in the historical department, they’re still reminders of the sacrifices that veterans have made.

The inspirations for those movies will be honored Friday with parades in Princeton and in Welch.

The turnouts for these parades is always impressive; in fact, I often arrive well in advance so I can find a parking space.

Streets are lined with admirers and the parade routes are filled with marching bands, floats, veterans groups, dignitaries and more. Princeton’s parade will begin at 11 a.m., and the one in Welch kicks off at 10 a.m.

I’ll likely be covering one of those parades, and it’s a task that I always enjoy.

This region’s people enthusiastically support veterans and work to honor their sacrifices, and I’m sure forecasted rain won’t keep them away this Friday.

For many people, Veterans Day is not just another day off. It’s a day to remember the men and women who made sure that we all can enjoy that commodity called freedom.

Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com