Combine Dolphin Watching With Snorkeling On This Exciting Key West Tour

Key West is a must-visit warm-weather destination that is frequented by travelers every year. Key West is the home to both luxurious resorts and accommodations. It is a popular destination for road trips, scenic days at the beach, and simply its incredible weather. However, it is also home to incredible nature and wildlife both on and in the waters around Key West. Part of this wondrous habitat is the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary which is home to much wildlife, including dolphins.

Travelers venturing to Key West will likely be aware of all the incredible on-boat activities available to them. However, they should not miss out on this incredible tour opportunity. Travelers will be taken into the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary to both watch for and snorkel with the dolphins that live there. This is a can’t-miss opportunity that travelers to Key West should take advantage of.





The Key West Dolphin & Snorkel Experience

Key West is a go-to travel destination for many reasons. Though one of the biggest attractions Key West has to offer is the incredible ocean life that surrounds the key. This tour offers travelers the chance to get up close and experience dolphins like never before. This combination tour includes dolphin watching, snorkeling, and an incredible view of the island’s famous sunset.

In the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, dolphins are in their natural habitat. Travelers will be able to check out the dolphins in their natural setting during this family-friendly excursion. This trip allows travelers to experience dolphins without doing much of the prep work themselves. Travelers on this tour can just kick back and relax while they experience some dolphins. To book this tour, simply follow the link below to learn more about the tour.

What’s Included

Travelers can look forward to a great deal being included with their purchase. Travelers will have access to provided equipment, so they will not need to worry about their own. Travelers of the appropriate age will also have access to alcoholic beverages on this tour. Everyone else will have access to soda pop, also provided by the tour. The one thing that is not included in the cost is the gratuity which travelers should be prepared to take care of themselves.

Meeting Up With The Tour

Meeting up with the tour is quite easy as they keep things quite straightforward and make good use of Google Maps to make sure everyone is able to meet up with their tour without issue.

Meeting Point

The meeting point for this tour is 201 William St, Key West, FL 33040, USA. Travelers will be able to click on the above link to open it with Google Maps. This location is close to where travelers will board, making this an ideal meet-up location.

Ending Point

The endpoint for this tour is the same as the starting point. So, travelers should make sure that they have a mode of transportation close by, so they can easily return to their hotel or head to another destination after this tour has finished.

What To Expect On This Snorkeling And Dolphin Watching Key West Tour

The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary is a U.S. National Marine Sanctuary in the Florida Keys. Travelers looking to tour the Sanctuary should not that the sanctuary includes the Florida Reef, the only barrier coral reef in North America and the third-largest coral barrier reef in the world, making it an excellent tourist destination.

As one of the most sought-after experiences in Key West, this tour takes travelers into the Florida Keys National Sanctuary for an intimate experience with dolphins in their natural home. These dolphins are protected and numerous so travelers can be sure that they will be able to fully enjoy the experience. It is amazing to get into the water with such powerful and intelligent creatures.

Established – 1990

– 1990 Location – Florida Keys, U.S

– Florida Keys, U.S Area – 2,900 square nautical miles (9,900 km2; 3,800 sq mi)

– 2,900 square nautical miles (9,900 km2; 3,800 sq mi) Governing Body – NOAA National Ocean Service

Additional Info About This Key West Tour

There is some additional information travelers should have before going. For one, confirmation will be received at the time of booking. This tour is not wheelchair accessible; it is located near public transportation, infants must sit on laps, and travelers with heart problems or other serious medical conditions should not partake in this tour. Most travelers can partake in this tour though it does have a cap of 80 travelers, so make sure to book early.

Cancelation Policy

Travelers should be aware of this tour’s cancelation policy. Travelers must cancel tours 24 hours in advance of the tour for a full refund. Travelers who cancel less than 24 hours before the tour will not be able to receive a full refund.

Travelers will also not be able to make changes to their tour start time and other aspects if they contact the tour less than 24 hours before it is scheduled. Though if the change or cancelation is because of weather, then the tour will be willing to work with travelers.