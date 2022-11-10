Cop27: Nancy Pelosi says some US politicians still think climate crisis is a ‘hoax’ – live

Pelosi: many Republicans think climate crisis is a “hoax” Oliver Milman Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, has appeared at Cop27, telling an event it is “hard to speak” about the midterm elections in the US, which could still see Republicans take narrow control of the chamber. Pelosi, wearing a US and Ukraine flag pin, said that Democrats and Republicans have had “as you would say a disagreement on this issue, they all say it’s a hoax and we’ve got to get past that. This is urgent, this is overdue”. She added: “We have to save all the children, it’s a moral issue. We can’t have political disagreements over this or let the fossil fuel industry cramp our style. The need is great enough and the urgency is clear enough.” Pelosi would not dwell on the midterms, which could oust her from her speaker role, but did lament that the US chartered two flights for lawmakers to head to the talks in Egypt, but found little interest due to the elections. It’s likely Republican control of the House would stymie any further climate bills or climate funding for developing countries. Kathy Castor, chair of the House subcommittee on the climate crisis, spoke alongside Pelosi and said Republicans would “nix” the committee should they gain power. Nancy Pelosi, for now the speaker of the House, is at Cop27. She says it’s “hard to speak” about the midterms now but points out that many Republicans think the climate crisis is a hoax. “We have to get over that. This is urgent, it’s overdue,” she says pic.twitter.com/zjcoEJGaHR — Oliver Milman (@olliemilman) November 10, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/olliemilman/status/1590668714189651968″,”id”:”1590668714189651968″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”fc485433-7889-4ae4-b230-a3831f4947ad”}}”> Nancy Pelosi, for now the speaker of the House, is at Cop27. She says it’s “hard to speak” about the midterms now but points out that many Republicans think the climate crisis is a hoax. “We have to get over that. This is urgent, it’s overdue,” she says pic.twitter.com/zjcoEJGaHR — Oliver Milman (@olliemilman) November 10, 2022 Many Republicans think climate crisis is a hoax, says Nancy Pelosi – video Updated at 07.35 EST

I am signing off for the afternoon and my colleague Natalie Hanman is taking over to guide you through events into this evening.

“,”elementId”:”95a5ee27-ec43-4768-9c0b-b95d024ae35a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

It’s been a colourful day so far at Cop27 and there will be more news to come, so stay tuned to Natalie’s updates.

“,”elementId”:”4fb5339f-d173-4bb4-a572-698b66ec439e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”



There is a record number of fossil fuel lobbyists at Cop this year. There are 600 of them, an increase of more than 25% on last year and they outnumber any one frontline community affected by the climate crisis.



Obviously, protesters are not happy about this and called for the “criminal” fossil fuel representatives to be booted out of Cop.



Some UK politicians made the rounds, with net zero tsar Chris Skidmore fitting in no less than six events. The business secretary, Grant Shapps, was there, too, answering questions about UK oil and gas exploration, and the Cop26 president Alok Sharma addressed a couple of panels.



My colleague Damian Carrington brought us two pieces of good news; first that Israel, Lebanon and Iraq have teamed up to reduce emissions, and that Norway is shutting down plans for a large oil field.



The US Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, made some rather extraordinary comments in which she said Republican politicians believe climate breakdown is a “hoax”.



Guardian reporter Nina Lakhani spent much of the day with protestors, who were wearing white in solidarity with murdered and jailed environment defenders around the world. Egypt is responsible for a few of those imprisonments, notably the hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah. My other colleague Ruth Michaelson reported that his lawyer managed to secure a visit with Abd el-Fattah today, who, it has been rumoured, was recently force-fed.



“,”elementId”:”3a32a726-c374-46b3-8638-cd36ded14931″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Have a great rest of the afternoon; our team will be reporting from Cop for the duration, with a daily liveblog and lots of brilliant news stories to keep you up to date on all the developments, so do visit us each day and thank you for reading the Guardian.

“,”elementId”:”a8d45797-1338-440d-a201-782864b13c32″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:false,”summary”:true},”blockCreatedOn”:1668085626000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”08.07 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668087465000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”08.37 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668086476000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”08.21 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”08.21″,”title”:”What’s happened at Cop27 so far today”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Thu 10 Nov 2022 08.59 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Thu 10 Nov 2022 03.14 EST”},{“id”:”636cea468f08a5a2b4f086ca”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

It is hard to find good news on the climate crisis at Cop27 and in particular on keeping fossil fuels in the ground, as scientists have repeatedly said must happen. But most delegates here will be cheered by the news that Norway’s oil giant has postponed development of the world’s most northerly oil field exploitation.

“,”elementId”:”77c376dd-3901-474b-ad0a-f8af85789a38″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The Wisting field would be a $10bn project, but has been put on ice for four years. The company blamed a “cost increase due to increased global inflation” and “uncertainty about the framework conditions for the project”. Campaigners claimed the move as a victory.

“,”elementId”:”b400388c-4785-4e8d-bdd5-c0b9ce4ec0e8″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Equinor has been under pressure in Norway over the project and the field may now never be exploited, with some analysts expecting oil demand to peak soon.

“,”elementId”:”57fcc950-c04c-4c2a-ba34-f257f61a8ee0″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Arild Hermstad, leader of Norway’s Green party, told the Guardian: “We are celebrating the good news today. But as long as the Norwegian government does not make a political announcement to stop all new exploration, our credibility as a climate leader at the ongoing climate talks in Egypt is non-existent.”

“,”elementId”:”dab2aa73-8d29-4819-9ab0-493f0c2d08e4″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Tessa Khan, director of Uplift, said:

“,”elementId”:”6d714dce-0994-4290-97c6-298269e67e0f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement”,”html”:”



“Even if Equinor puts the decision down to rising costs, this is a victory for the climate. Equinor spends a lot on PR telling people that it is transitioning away from oil and gas, but in reality it is planning to develop huge new oil and gas projects.”



“,”elementId”:”8c12e75f-f4f2-47f7-aae5-3350759bb206″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

UN secretary general, António Guterres, told Cop27 on Tuesday: “Using bogus ‘net zero’ pledges to cover up massive fossil fuel expansion is reprehensible. This toxic coverup could push our world over the climate cliff.”

“,”elementId”:”943abe8b-136e-46f2-b1f7-26707e8e9e49″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668082246000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”07.10 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668083535000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”07.32 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668082336000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”07.12 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”07.12″,”title”:”Rare good news – Norwegian oil field shuts down”,”contributors”:[{“name”:”Damian Carrington”,”imageUrl”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/static/sys-images/Guardian/Pix/pictures/2014/4/17/1397749330473/DamianCarrington.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=1e02f70d9d908b71f591de0a3cb6fcd2″,”largeImageUrl”:”https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/1668089228_175_Cop27-Nancy-Pelosi-says-some-US-politicians-still-think-climate.png”}],”primaryDateLine”:”Thu 10 Nov 2022 08.59 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Thu 10 Nov 2022 03.14 EST”},{“id”:”636ce83a8f0818507f563669″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, has appeared at Cop27, telling an event it is “hard to speak” about the midterm elections in the US, which could still see Republicans take narrow control of the chamber.

Pelosi, wearing a US and Ukraine flag pin, said that Democrats and Republicans have had “as you would say a disagreement on this issue, they all say it’s a hoax and we’ve got to get past that. This is urgent, this is overdue”.

She added: “We have to save all the children, it’s a moral issue. We can’t have political disagreements over this or let the fossil fuel industry cramp our style. The need is great enough and the urgency is clear enough.”

Pelosi would not dwell on the midterms, which could oust her from her speaker role, but did lament that the US chartered two flights for lawmakers to head to the talks in Egypt, but found little interest due to the elections.

It’s likely Republican control of the House would stymie any further climate bills or climate funding for developing countries. Kathy Castor, chair of the House subcommittee on the climate crisis, spoke alongside Pelosi and said Republicans would “nix” the committee should they gain power.

“,”elementId”:”b2af1d8a-17da-4861-a19d-172f5112dbcf”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TweetBlockElement”,”html”:”



”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/olliemilman/status/1590668714189651968″,”id”:”1590668714189651968″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”6b046ce1-29e5-401d-8b0a-4c7c557e62bc”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.YoutubeBlockElement”,”id”:”ca53970f-6676-4e9b-a41b-76d157f43b30″,”assetId”:”LYmYtoKqsIU”,”channelId”:”UCIRYBXDze5krPDzAEOxFGVA”,”mediaTitle”:”Many Republicans think climate crisis is a hoax, says Nancy Pelosi – video”,”posterImage”:[{“url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/56e43ada5239949160c7b0f5b1baa0d315fda3b3/0_163_3500_1968/2000.jpg”,”width”:2000},{“url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/56e43ada5239949160c7b0f5b1baa0d315fda3b3/0_163_3500_1968/1000.jpg”,”width”:1000},{“url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/56e43ada5239949160c7b0f5b1baa0d315fda3b3/0_163_3500_1968/500.jpg”,”width”:500},{“url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/56e43ada5239949160c7b0f5b1baa0d315fda3b3/0_163_3500_1968/140.jpg”,”width”:140},{“url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/56e43ada5239949160c7b0f5b1baa0d315fda3b3/0_163_3500_1968/3500.jpg”,”width”:3500}],”expired”:false,”duration”:46,”elementId”:”e4f99024-d2d7-4551-9025-cc819e8e6414″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:true,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668081722000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”07.02 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668083757000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”07.35 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668081846000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”07.04 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”07.04″,”title”:”Pelosi: many Republicans think climate crisis is a \”hoax\””,”contributors”:[{“name”:”Oliver Milman”,”imageUrl”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/static/sys-images/Guardian/Pix/contributor/2014/9/30/1412084830432/Oliver-Milman.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=dc9d7205ee13422323669d8ba9443463″,”largeImageUrl”:”https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Cop27-Nancy-Pelosi-says-some-US-politicians-still-think-climate.png”}],”primaryDateLine”:”Thu 10 Nov 2022 08.59 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Thu 10 Nov 2022 03.14 EST”},{“id”:”636cdb8d8f0818507f5635a7″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Gloria Ocampo, Berta Caceres, Marielle Franco, Liliana Peña Chocué, Macarena Valdés, Amaya Morales – just a few of the thousands of murdered environmental and human rights defenders whose names were read at the biggest and most emotive protest at Cop27 so far.

“,”elementId”:”724b724d-67f8-46f3-ab3f-029f78eb78bf”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

A couple of hundred people gathered wearing white clothes in solidarity with the murdered and jailed defenders around the world who put their bodies on the line to save the planet, but whose voices are missing from Cop27 and the wider fight for climate and social justice. Each person’s name was followed by an emotive shout of “not yet defeated”.

“,”elementId”:”ade01da2-f8d1-46c0-ae62-b1d5cde0a5a7″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The sobering name call was followed by half a minute of silence, after which speakers from the US, Malaysia, Philippines, South Africa and occupied first nation land in what’s known as Canada, called out the UNFCCC and country states for pushing market-driven solutions while denying frontline communities a seat at the table.

“,”elementId”:”3cf3d57e-0368-43d1-bce4-21c14d8654c4″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.ImageBlockElement”,”media”:{“allImages”:[{“index”:0,”fields”:{“height”:”4530″,”width”:”7550″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/7550.jpg”},{“index”:1,”fields”:{“isMaster”:”true”,”height”:”4530″,”width”:”7550″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg”},{“index”:2,”fields”:{“height”:”1200″,”width”:”2000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/2000.jpg”},{“index”:3,”fields”:{“height”:”600″,”width”:”1000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/1000.jpg”},{“index”:4,”fields”:{“height”:”300″,”width”:”500″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/500.jpg”},{“index”:5,”fields”:{“height”:”84″,”width”:”140″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/140.jpg”}]},”data”:{“alt”:”Activists at Cop27.”,”caption”:”Activists at Cop27.”,”credit”:”Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty”},”displayCredit”:true,”role”:”inline”,”imageSources”:[{“weighting”:”inline”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d6bd5e2a8b4b8d157cea89af92c0fad3″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=027429a953b53269f8a3c5bf2a7ad413″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=0e59ed28a8b26b1452b79fd2b9232fb6″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=8559ba4a62b65565242494cde9d09918″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=b6bc93382786e212327fc0347f10bb1f”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c545e7d0b8f26d5ec3b4877a7284b3b0″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”thumbnail”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=5fa9824ad4b5f6df623e5eb06f5e5814″,”width”:140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=0869d88159d709d0f371f8bee0edfa01″,”width”:280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=120&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d3c69a73c361c23fe8d060db648e3b8e”,”width”:120},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=120&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=662232dda0bbc52020d3c6883d1e8a9c”,”width”:240}]},{“weighting”:”supporting”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=380&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=bfd2a9e5070deb34d7977b627ec76cb2″,”width”:380},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=380&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=1afc0f5fb15fe5fc21c45416148a55f7″,”width”:760},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d388dce97b7bdcebc644e7ac4b601370″,”width”:300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b268bf5cab95e8c8e089a0026efda21f”,”width”:600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d6bd5e2a8b4b8d157cea89af92c0fad3″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=027429a953b53269f8a3c5bf2a7ad413″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=0e59ed28a8b26b1452b79fd2b9232fb6″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=8559ba4a62b65565242494cde9d09918″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=b6bc93382786e212327fc0347f10bb1f”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c545e7d0b8f26d5ec3b4877a7284b3b0″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”showcase”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=860&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=2ad3f4b6cb32b5c91658068dd3673af0″,”width”:860},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=860&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=edd93b90af9613a22f5ddf74cfa2ea7e”,”width”:1720},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=780&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=a6a7c0d6c3daedfc23f579838ffd2997″,”width”:780},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=780&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=56470ecc22bd962bf7bdfbb7c29cbdbe”,”width”:1560},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d6bd5e2a8b4b8d157cea89af92c0fad3″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=027429a953b53269f8a3c5bf2a7ad413″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=0e59ed28a8b26b1452b79fd2b9232fb6″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=8559ba4a62b65565242494cde9d09918″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=b6bc93382786e212327fc0347f10bb1f”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c545e7d0b8f26d5ec3b4877a7284b3b0″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”halfwidth”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d6bd5e2a8b4b8d157cea89af92c0fad3″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=027429a953b53269f8a3c5bf2a7ad413″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=0e59ed28a8b26b1452b79fd2b9232fb6″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=8559ba4a62b65565242494cde9d09918″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=b6bc93382786e212327fc0347f10bb1f”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c545e7d0b8f26d5ec3b4877a7284b3b0″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”immersive”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=1900&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d2e7edeb313618c481684c1c9c4ee397″,”width”:1900},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=1900&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=f3a5d272a134d48033b6e7104295272f”,”width”:3800},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=1300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=a0ec301dd8c6348fc1ba32e3d82565b4″,”width”:1300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=1300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=19018be670656d1bce022a65343bdb4b”,”width”:2600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=1140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6529465c317d333d958dc0b475cbebef”,”width”:1140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=1140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=88f0b7618c6b0081735327a6812db57d”,”width”:2280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=980&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=97099bb7542d6f45fb292442d82c570a”,”width”:980},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=980&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=53c87264ba9d4395156426b6a6c250a4″,”width”:1960},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=740&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=b364ca9cdb2cd128b95dd3ad4b13df33″,”width”:740},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=740&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=570cd63961c4406fed1a67befce581e3″,”width”:1480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=660&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=1ab8162b0a0eadcf6d9a9335c303e265″,”width”:660},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=660&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=f343d681208e0c89746ff544354fd60b”,”width”:1320},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=480&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=24be3cb1da8ae63cf5d6e6ec457be22b”,”width”:480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/786efe8dbe30d48cc9a905f7d69a381577be1842/0_299_7550_4530/master/7550.jpg?width=480&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=81f45238c24e18e01db726f00cfcfd78″,”width”:960}]}],”elementId”:”aed32b9a-7851-4130-9761-6ca402c685d2″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“Stop lying to the people. Move away from carbon credits and other false solutions,” said Siawatu-Salama Ra from Michigan. “It is not a crime to want affordable safe water or clean air to breathe. Free all prisoners, free them all, free him, free him,” she said, apparently referring to the Egyptian-British jailed hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah whose fate is unknown.

“,”elementId”:”8c6ab989-b29b-4858-a2c0-c4c77b15f514″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Some of the biggest cheers came during the impassioned speech from 29-year-old Zukiswa White from South Africa, who connected dots between the wealth of the rich global north and the degradation and poverty of the global south. “We are still paying for their development, as if their countries were not built off of our backs. We don’t need to know how to take care and nurture our land from those who have destroyed and degraded our land, culture and heritage. That is why we are here at Cop27. If we keep moving in the logic of white supremacy and racist development projects, our kids will be here at Cop100.”

“,”elementId”:”3e20c453-ee21-4ae2-ba37-0127e5be73d3″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TweetBlockElement”,”html”:”



”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/ninalakhani/status/1590663567896088576″,”id”:”1590663567896088576″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”8822c7aa-7e3e-4615-8f9c-82ca270f1dd7″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

White read out a quote from Fikile Ntshangase, a South African activist who fought against a coal mine: “I refused to sign, I cannot sell out my people. If need be, I will die for my people.” Fikile Ntshangase was murdered in 2020.

“,”elementId”:”522b577c-d929-43f2-9a4f-7d7617e3da64″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668078477000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”06.07 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668080823000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”06.47 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668078565000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”06.09 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”06.09″,”title”:”Activists highlight jailed and murdered environment and human rights defenders”,”contributors”:[{“name”:”Nina Lakhani”}],”primaryDateLine”:”Thu 10 Nov 2022 08.59 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Thu 10 Nov 2022 03.14 EST”},{“id”:”636cd61a8f0898e53aaad2d3″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

In a rare example of climate change concerns taking priority over political hostility, Israel, Lebanon and Iraq have agreed along with other nations to work together to tackle global heating, according to the New Arab website and other reports.

Israel is still officially at war with Lebanon and bans its citizens from having any contact with Israelis, while Israel and Iraq have no diplomatic relations due to a history of hostilities.

“,”elementId”:”fdde8b71-f472-4a37-b1cb-5432d6728dfa”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“The countries of the region share the warming and drying climate and just as they share the problems they can and must share the solutions. No country can stand alone in the face of the climate crisis,” said Tamar Zandberg, Israel’s outgoing environmental protection minister.

“,”elementId”:”525fc83e-261a-492b-84be-aec5cbc10536″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

However, the office of Lebanon’s prime minister Najib Mikati, played down any wider significance of the meeting at Cop27, saying it was attended by a large number of Arab and international officials: “There was no contact whatsoever with any Israeli official.”

“,”elementId”:”ac53bd75-4e1d-4b20-937f-e410d7dceb4a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The Haaretz newspaper said that, according to sources, this is the first high-level regional meeting on climate change that Israel is taking part in.

“,”elementId”:”771089bb-1e14-483b-bef8-ad105bceddd6″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Israel and Jordan also signed a memorandum of understanding at Cop27 to move ahead with their water-for-energy deal, first announced a year ago. In the proposal, Jordan will build 600 megawatts of solar power capacity to export electricity to Israel in exchange for 200 million cubic meters of desalinated water.

“,”elementId”:”b04b804f-9244-4bf2-a401-81f78e9b0dcc”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668077082000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”05.44 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668077115000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”05.45 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668077116000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”05.45 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”05.45″,”title”:”Israel, Lebanon and Iraq team up to tackle global heating”,”contributors”:[{“name”:”Damian Carrington”,”imageUrl”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/static/sys-images/Guardian/Pix/pictures/2014/4/17/1397749330473/DamianCarrington.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=1e02f70d9d908b71f591de0a3cb6fcd2″,”largeImageUrl”:”https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/1668089228_175_Cop27-Nancy-Pelosi-says-some-US-politicians-still-think-climate.png”}],”primaryDateLine”:”Thu 10 Nov 2022 08.59 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Thu 10 Nov 2022 03.14 EST”},{“id”:”636cba4f8f08ecc7a124aa22″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Though the UK prime minister, Rishi Sunak, hotfooted it back to England pretty swiftly after his underwhelming speech to the conference on Monday, there are still a handful of politicians knocking around.

“,”elementId”:”9124c651-28f4-4c19-8c15-f5043cf7aa70″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Chris Skidmore, the UK’s net zero tsar, is speaking at six different events during Cop, and seems to be thoroughly enjoying his time in Sharm El-Sheikh.

“,”elementId”:”59371a0d-6468-456c-a2a9-e52c3b48c0ec”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

He tells me:

“,”elementId”:”930e5742-b4db-4cd8-af86-ebface6e5829″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement”,”html”:”



I am delighted to be at Cop27 as part of the UK delegation and to speak about the net zero review and the progress we have made. So far the review has held 38 evidence roundtables and been taking evidence from across the UK – along with receiving over 1,800 written evidence submissions.

I’m keen to maintain the level of collaboration internationally, to demonstrate that the UK remains internationally leading in our climate policies and the review is a fantastic opportunity to establish new policies and frameworks that can ensure we can go further and faster on emissions reductions – and show other nations how they can deliver and implement their own net zero targets.

I will be speaking at the UK pavilion for several events and also addressing separately the Climate Leadership Summit, the UK corporate leaders group and a number of events on how to build collaboration and demonstrate the wider society benefits of what net zero can achieve for local communities.



“,”elementId”:”a1778e7a-926e-4963-a3af-fd2a1f165e48″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.ImageBlockElement”,”media”:{“allImages”:[{“index”:0,”fields”:{“height”:”700″,”width”:”1167″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/1167.jpg”},{“index”:1,”fields”:{“isMaster”:”true”,”height”:”700″,”width”:”1167″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg”},{“index”:2,”fields”:{“height”:”600″,”width”:”1000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/1000.jpg”},{“index”:3,”fields”:{“height”:”300″,”width”:”500″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/500.jpg”},{“index”:4,”fields”:{“height”:”84″,”width”:”140″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/140.jpg”}]},”data”:{“alt”:”Chris Skidmore addressing an audience at Cop27.”,”caption”:”Chris Skidmore addressing an audience at Cop27.”,”credit”:”Photograph: Chris Skidmore”},”displayCredit”:true,”role”:”inline”,”imageSources”:[{“weighting”:”inline”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=924886064795224ac2151b2e613dfaf8″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=6728a9e3501243b04993da5b031ee943″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=97500936cbdb55e41a218fcafcb712a0″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c0a42ffde82111144af53b42c977101e”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=4f546c0a94fce45f71ea011f983f901e”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=42cf8fba79588aca55fcf5ba61ed0b08″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”thumbnail”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=48fa521e57b644644d7041f28b2c042e”,”width”:140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=3822b0cfbb4464da3df4611530c2bab9″,”width”:280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=120&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=a5ff3248c43e9b1c5cf26a0dbe3c2d90″,”width”:120},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=120&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=6d0068daf5790b90fe9b87811014802b”,”width”:240}]},{“weighting”:”supporting”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=380&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6cb6215a19e9f990f0d29b10d713ef6a”,”width”:380},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=380&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=2f23b7f29e62f036df97566dcd356151″,”width”:760},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=bdee48b54577d5d170efbb16c4779a72″,”width”:300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=7c7de352b9a7df5d889abb7cc27c5980″,”width”:600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=924886064795224ac2151b2e613dfaf8″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=6728a9e3501243b04993da5b031ee943″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=97500936cbdb55e41a218fcafcb712a0″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c0a42ffde82111144af53b42c977101e”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=4f546c0a94fce45f71ea011f983f901e”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=42cf8fba79588aca55fcf5ba61ed0b08″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”showcase”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=860&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d0e9e0fbbdf247888eca5c7dc249fcd2″,”width”:860},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=860&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b5aadec67d98bc8afe49626b27812fbe”,”width”:1720},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=780&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d60721825bc0e7506f3ca85ce7b3dd34″,”width”:780},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=780&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=6baf0d5b28d3771ec5de8f81dfcc5743″,”width”:1560},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=924886064795224ac2151b2e613dfaf8″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=6728a9e3501243b04993da5b031ee943″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=97500936cbdb55e41a218fcafcb712a0″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c0a42ffde82111144af53b42c977101e”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=4f546c0a94fce45f71ea011f983f901e”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=42cf8fba79588aca55fcf5ba61ed0b08″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”halfwidth”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=924886064795224ac2151b2e613dfaf8″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=6728a9e3501243b04993da5b031ee943″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=97500936cbdb55e41a218fcafcb712a0″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c0a42ffde82111144af53b42c977101e”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=4f546c0a94fce45f71ea011f983f901e”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=42cf8fba79588aca55fcf5ba61ed0b08″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”immersive”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=1900&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=4d19da3a7cde0d7538b90e3651e2abc9″,”width”:1900},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=1900&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=bbb7b82c16dd8aef2b11083f3f3f6678″,”width”:3800},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=1300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c9a87ca508dd0899f30923fc2fedb156″,”width”:1300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=1300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=297446ba350a4877e531a39cdde9d83f”,”width”:2600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=1140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=00104696d8cf84bad3418dd68a42648c”,”width”:1140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=1140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c6c2adae01ebededb09d4357629d69e5″,”width”:2280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=980&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=55b005970ffdac43359f473de37bcf0f”,”width”:980},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=980&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=f35fcf7dfa89d10c724ace470afe4e52″,”width”:1960},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=740&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=9c2f316640b637454dfa91a3a8082447″,”width”:740},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=740&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=bd915298eb4b57dd1df4ccb26a907377″,”width”:1480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=660&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=31176869613295010c486bcdab19c23a”,”width”:660},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=660&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b8e52ff28f000780cb53ddc6bf0e02b8″,”width”:1320},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=480&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=dabc26fa89db5e73b99e87e5fa5f03b1″,”width”:480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2675e650c20d814e588e15048f8b0e75042d76d4/0_460_1167_700/master/1167.jpg?width=480&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=235e886920c79a70e36b152e1ab22dea”,”width”:960}]}],”elementId”:”c95a4cdd-fbd4-4121-91e7-f285bae7c571″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Also at the conference is the business secretary, Grant Shapps, who has been snapped posing up a storm with other delegates in between fielding questions about how exactly the UK plans to be ‘world leading’ on climate while exploiting more north sea oil and gas against climate change committee recommendations.

“,”elementId”:”e6855f06-d368-4e5c-8272-3ec69b6b424b”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TweetBlockElement”,”html”:”



”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/rachelkennedy84/status/1590620270812835840″,”id”:”1590620270812835840″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”f448046e-fb3d-4ed0-bbd8-38bd7933c2a6″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

I’m also told that Thérèse Coffey, the UK’s environment secretary, is heading down soon with her team to speak to the conference about nature-based solutions. Perhaps we will hear more about the plans for nature friendly farming payments – currently on ice – and how we can be world leaders on this issue when there are currently hundreds of environment laws at risk from being lost from the statute book due to Brexit.

“,”elementId”:”61c9ef55-3124-487d-b32b-c7be18594d89″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668069967000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”03.46 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668072542000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”04.29 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668070777000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”03.59 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”03.59″,”title”:”UK politicians trumpet ‘climate achievements’ on the schmooze circuit”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Thu 10 Nov 2022 08.59 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Thu 10 Nov 2022 03.14 EST”},{“id”:”636cb5668f08ecc7a124aa01″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

As news broke of the 600+ fossil fuel lobbyists at this year’s summit, climate justice activists from Asia, Africa, and the Americas protested in the main courtyard in the blue zone demanding that the UNFCCC kick polluters out from Cop.

“,”elementId”:”32c21915-6e60-40d8-9a64-f9b9416d928b”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“We are here representing millions of people who are demanding that the polluters be kicked out of the Cop space and policy making. For more than half a century they kept the truth about the harms from the people. They delayed action because of greed. You can let the criminals set the rules, we have to reset the system. We are calling them out,” said Aderonke Lge from Public Participation Africa.

“,”elementId”:”62c3f830-18eb-48ae-a964-372bc9a8dee7″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Nishant Kumar Alag from India added: “We call them polluters and violators, but we’re talking about criminals. We demand the right to clean water, air and land, and no safe haven for the criminals.”

“,”elementId”:”20801906-f59b-4c2b-a82d-98fe1c0d1302″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

As the delegates rushed past, heads down en route to another long day in the main negotiating rooms and event spaces, the protesters sang: “All we are saying is kick polluters out.” Lots of people are wearing white today in solidarity with the thousands of land and environmental defenders killed and criminalised around the world, and with the tens and thousands of political prisoners here in Egypt and around the world.

“,”elementId”:”8ea24353-9047-4a6e-b7de-d09d105b7dc3″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TweetBlockElement”,”html”:”



”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/CANEurope/status/1590610407504326657″,”id”:”1590610407504326657″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”afb3fd9d-15c1-4a11-9bab-be80e7a3d281″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Exorbiant hotel and travel costs, visa delays and accreditation limits have made access to Cop27 incredibly challenging for activists and grassroots leaders including those from Africa – despite this being dubbed the African Cop.

“,”elementId”:”ca5908e2-08f6-43e8-91f4-7d430e68fe3f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Gina Cortes Valderrama from Colombia said lobbyists were everywhere while those on the frontline of the climate crisis cannot get access to Cop. “It’s a clear signal of what the colonial structures here value and prioritise.”

“,”elementId”:”5663b668-a819-4b46-9cbd-ad37897a7e41″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

As US officials including John Kerry hold events at the climate justice pavilion – a space and term that activists say polluters and their allies are trying to co-opt, a host of protests and actions are planned in the blue zone.

“,”elementId”:”64d70702-09c1-4598-9352-ab7389fc337c”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668068710000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”03.25 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668072719000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”04.31 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668068810000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”03.26 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”03.26″,”title”:”‘We demand clean air and water’ – protesters slam fossil fuel ‘criminals'”,”contributors”:[{“name”:”Nina Lakhani”}],”primaryDateLine”:”Thu 10 Nov 2022 08.59 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Thu 10 Nov 2022 03.14 EST”},{“id”:”636caeb18f08ecc7a124a9b8″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

A new analysis by the groups Global Witness, Corporate Europe Observatory and Corporate Accountability has calculated that 636 fossil fuel lobbyists are registered to attend Cop27.

“,”elementId”:”958b6b33-068d-4279-985e-7e022e038816″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

This is up more than 25% from last year, and the number is larger than any single national delegation except the United Arab Emirates, they report.

“,”elementId”:”c2f6dc1f-c52b-4bbf-864a-caef89ce210a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The UAE, who will host Cop28 next year, have an astonishing 1,070 delegates in attendance, up from 176 last year.

“,”elementId”:”fb94a90a-71c4-4650-82ae-8218aa2e4d80″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

We’ll have a story shortly, but in the meantime you can read the Global Witness report here.

“,”elementId”:”645f52a9-1669-4782-929a-a648215d5d60″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668068078000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”03.14 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668068088000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”03.14 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668068088000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”03.14 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”03.14″,”title”:”Record number of fossil fuel lobbyists at Cop27″,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Thu 10 Nov 2022 08.59 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Thu 10 Nov 2022 03.14 EST”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”format”:{“display”:0,”theme”:0,”design”:10},”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”}”>

Key events

Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

In our morning news meeting (interrupted somewhat by the shaky WiFi in the Cop conference centre), we discussed how the negotiations were developing, and what we might expect at the end. Now Simon Evans, the incredibly expert deputy editor at Carbon Brief, has posted that “consultations on the all-important ‘cover text’ won’t begin until Saturday”, according to the Cop presidency briefing. #COP27 latest Per presidency, consultations on all-important "cover decision" won't start until Sat Last yr cover text = Glasgow Climate Pact, inc coal phase down, call for stronger pledges, promise to double adaptation $$ etc… …what will it say this yr? (HT @daisydunnesci) pic.twitter.com/Rd4pbmFhoU — Simon Evans (@DrSimEvans) November 10, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/DrSimEvans/status/1590682431937712128″,”id”:”1590682431937712128″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”05cee3c1-173f-4da7-92b2-20ccfbdeb8b2″}}”> #COP27 latest Per presidency, consultations on all-important “cover decision” won’t start until Sat Last yr cover text = Glasgow Climate Pact, inc coal phase down, call for stronger pledges, promise to double adaptation $$ etc… …what will it say this yr? (HT @daisydunnesci) pic.twitter.com/Rd4pbmFhoU — Simon Evans (@DrSimEvans) November 10, 2022 The Guardian’s environment editor, Fiona Harvey, wrote about the details of the Cop26 Glasgow Climate Pact at the time. UK presidency to COP26 spent months running up to the summit consulting on this cover text No-one seems to know what the Egyptian #COP27 presidency wants to get into this year's cover text Hard to imagine it being as big as the Glasgow Pact — Simon Evans (@DrSimEvans) November 10, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/DrSimEvans/status/1590682436924366849″,”id”:”1590682436924366849″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”f0bebfb6-0a2b-4bd2-97a6-ed6943f151eb”}}”> UK presidency to COP26 spent months running up to the summit consulting on this cover text No-one seems to know what the Egyptian #COP27 presidency wants to get into this year’s cover text Hard to imagine it being as big as the Glasgow Pact — Simon Evans (@DrSimEvans) November 10, 2022 At COP26, there were dedicated pages with info on work of UK presidency + ministerial consultations At COP27, such info is nowhere to be found (AFAIK) (left: COP26; right: COP27)https://t.co/Vo9aaAGxt0 pic.twitter.com/pFJ88gpIzS — Simon Evans (@DrSimEvans) November 10, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/DrSimEvans/status/1590683954666881024″,”id”:”1590683954666881024″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”59c482c5-c235-4171-a911-f6e0d1443e91″}}”/> Please do send thoughts or questions to me, Natalie Hanman, head of environment at the Guardian: natalie.hanman@theguardian.com or @nataliehanman. I’ll be on the blog for the next few hours. Thank you.

Our brilliant picture editors have selected some of the best photographs taken so far at Cop today. (Telling stories through the use of pictures is an important part of the Guardian’s journalism, and lots of research shows the power of images to define how the climate emergency “is understood and acted upon” – our head of photography, Fiona Shields, has written about that previously here. ) Brasilian Amazon Indigenous and elected congress member Celia Nunes Correa at Cop Photograph: Sedat Suna/EPA Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi takes a tour of the Green Zone Photograph: The Egyptian Presidency/Reuters Demonstrators participate in a Kick Big Polluters Out protest at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Photograph: Peter de Jong/AP Sanaa Seif, (L) the sister of jailed British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah Photograph: Khaled Elfiqi/EPA A demonstrator kneels with their hands tied as they participate in a silent protest for climate justice and human rights Photograph: Peter de Jong/AP

What’s happened at Cop27 so far today I am signing off for the afternoon and my colleague Natalie Hanman is taking over to guide you through events into this evening. It’s been a colourful day so far at Cop27 and there will be more news to come, so stay tuned to Natalie’s updates. There is a record number of fossil fuel lobbyists at Cop this year. There are 600 of them, an increase of more than 25% on last year and they outnumber any one frontline community affected by the climate crisis.

Obviously, protesters are not happy about this and called for the “criminal” fossil fuel representatives to be booted out of Cop.

Some UK politicians made the rounds, with net zero tsar Chris Skidmore fitting in no less than six events. The business secretary, Grant Shapps, was there, too, answering questions about UK oil and gas exploration, and the Cop26 president Alok Sharma addressed a couple of panels.

My colleague Damian Carrington brought us two pieces of good news; first that Israel, Lebanon and Iraq have teamed up to reduce emissions, and that Norway is shutting down plans for a large oil field.

The US Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, made some rather extraordinary comments in which she said Republican politicians believe climate breakdown is a “hoax”.

Guardian reporter Nina Lakhani spent much of the day with protestors, who were wearing white in solidarity with murdered and jailed environment defenders around the world. Egypt is responsible for a few of those imprisonments, notably the hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah. My other colleague Ruth Michaelson reported that his lawyer managed to secure a visit with Abd el-Fattah today, who, it has been rumoured, was recently force-fed. Have a great rest of the afternoon; our team will be reporting from Cop for the duration, with a daily liveblog and lots of brilliant news stories to keep you up to date on all the developments, so do visit us each day and thank you for reading the Guardian. Updated at 08.37 EST

It’s the younger people in the world who will bear the brunt of much of the climate emergency. Many world leaders are at an age where they will likely not be alive by 2050, the net zero emissions target. So today is Youth Day at Cop27, and youth climate activists and practitioners have taken place in a round table with delegates from around the globe. #COP27 LIVE | Youth Day In the first of two roundtables entitled 'Passing the Baton', youth climate activists and practitioners from across the world engaged in a deep dive discussions about #adaptation, #resilience and #LossAndDamage. pic.twitter.com/7rHJu5hfqc — COP27 (@COP27P) November 10, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/COP27P/status/1590690394320547840″,”id”:”1590690394320547840″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”49804537-5fe8-4353-9e1c-36c84c16397b”}}”/> One young person who was not seen today is Greta Thunberg, who has said she will not be attending the “greenwashing” summit. “The Cops are mainly used as an opportunity for leaders and people in power to get attention, using many different kinds of greenwashing,” she said earlier this autumn.

Nikhita Chulani We’ve been hearing a lot of debates about what exactly loss and damage is. Ulaiasi Tuikoro, a youth activist from Fiji, who has been demonstrating at Cop27, says “it’s everything about me”. “I have lost a lot. I’ve lived through many cyclones. It’s hard to recover from that so for me loss and damage is everything I am.” "From Sharm el-Sheik to the Pacific, climate justice is what we need" Ulaiasi Tuikoro, a youth activist from Fiji, leads a demonstration at the #Cop27 conference. They were given a 30 minute 'protest slot' and then were told to wrap it up. pic.twitter.com/9Gk5vTooBZ — Nikhita Chulani (@NChulani) November 10, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/NChulani/status/1590677501160099841″,”id”:”1590677501160099841″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”4c5d7df8-5cdc-4451-8b42-fd54f13e7aec”}}”> “From Sharm el-Sheik to the Pacific, climate justice is what we need” Ulaiasi Tuikoro, a youth activist from Fiji, leads a demonstration at the #Cop27 conference. They were given a 30 minute ‘protest slot’ and then were told to wrap it up. pic.twitter.com/9Gk5vTooBZ — Nikhita Chulani (@NChulani) November 10, 2022 Tuikoro says that not everyone is paying their fair share for the injustices they have perpetuated and that loss and damage will help save “whatever we have left”. “In the Pacific we’ve got this culture of not wanting to complain a lot, but we’re not complaining, we are demanding our place and survival. “We have tears of resilience and our pleading to our world leaders to save what we can.” In Fiji, the climate crisis means dozens of villages could soon be under water. Relocating so many communities is an epic undertaking. But now there is a plan. Read my colleague Kate Lyon’s piece on how to move a country. Updated at 07.29 EST

Rare good news – Norwegian oil field shuts down Damian Carrington It is hard to find good news on the climate crisis at Cop27 and in particular on keeping fossil fuels in the ground, as scientists have repeatedly said must happen. But most delegates here will be cheered by the news that Norway’s oil giant has postponed development of the world’s most northerly oil field exploitation. The Wisting field would be a $10bn project, but has been put on ice for four years. The company blamed a “cost increase due to increased global inflation” and “uncertainty about the framework conditions for the project”. Campaigners claimed the move as a victory. Equinor has been under pressure in Norway over the project and the field may now never be exploited, with some analysts expecting oil demand to peak soon. Arild Hermstad, leader of Norway’s Green party, told the Guardian: “We are celebrating the good news today. But as long as the Norwegian government does not make a political announcement to stop all new exploration, our credibility as a climate leader at the ongoing climate talks in Egypt is non-existent.” Tessa Khan, director of Uplift, said: “Even if Equinor puts the decision down to rising costs, this is a victory for the climate. Equinor spends a lot on PR telling people that it is transitioning away from oil and gas, but in reality it is planning to develop huge new oil and gas projects.” UN secretary general, António Guterres, told Cop27 on Tuesday: “Using bogus ‘net zero’ pledges to cover up massive fossil fuel expansion is reprehensible. This toxic coverup could push our world over the climate cliff.” Updated at 07.32 EST

Pelosi: many Republicans think climate crisis is a “hoax” Oliver Milman Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, has appeared at Cop27, telling an event it is “hard to speak” about the midterm elections in the US, which could still see Republicans take narrow control of the chamber. Pelosi, wearing a US and Ukraine flag pin, said that Democrats and Republicans have had “as you would say a disagreement on this issue, they all say it’s a hoax and we’ve got to get past that. This is urgent, this is overdue”. She added: “We have to save all the children, it’s a moral issue. We can’t have political disagreements over this or let the fossil fuel industry cramp our style. The need is great enough and the urgency is clear enough.” Pelosi would not dwell on the midterms, which could oust her from her speaker role, but did lament that the US chartered two flights for lawmakers to head to the talks in Egypt, but found little interest due to the elections. It’s likely Republican control of the House would stymie any further climate bills or climate funding for developing countries. Kathy Castor, chair of the House subcommittee on the climate crisis, spoke alongside Pelosi and said Republicans would “nix” the committee should they gain power. Nancy Pelosi, for now the speaker of the House, is at Cop27. She says it’s “hard to speak” about the midterms now but points out that many Republicans think the climate crisis is a hoax. “We have to get over that. This is urgent, it’s overdue,” she says pic.twitter.com/zjcoEJGaHR — Oliver Milman (@olliemilman) November 10, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/olliemilman/status/1590668714189651968″,”id”:”1590668714189651968″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”32a260cc-c55e-4c80-9e92-56f21473cb3a”}}”> Nancy Pelosi, for now the speaker of the House, is at Cop27. She says it’s “hard to speak” about the midterms now but points out that many Republicans think the climate crisis is a hoax. “We have to get over that. This is urgent, it’s overdue,” she says pic.twitter.com/zjcoEJGaHR — Oliver Milman (@olliemilman) November 10, 2022 Many Republicans think climate crisis is a hoax, says Nancy Pelosi – video Updated at 07.35 EST

Ruth Michaelson The family of the jailed British-Egyptian political prisoner and hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah say that prison authorities informed them he has “undergone a medical intervention with the knowledge of a judicial authority”. Abd el-Fattah’s mother, the activist Laila Soueif, was prevented from waiting outside Wadi al-Natrun prison where the democracy activist is believed to be held for a fourth day, as the Egyptian authorities refuse to provide further information or allow communication between the jailed democracy activist and his family. His family said: Wadi al-Natrun prison officials today refused to allow Laila Soueif to wait at the prison gates. They refused to take receipt of a letter she had written to the prison governor and one to Alaa. They informed her that Alaa had “undergone a medical intervention with the knowledge of a judicial authority”. We are demanding information on the substance of the “medical intervention” and demanding that with the utmost urgency he is moved to a hospital where lawyers and family can reach him. Figures from the respected al-Nadim Centre for the Rehabilitation of Victims of Violence puts the number of prisoners who have died in Egypt’s prisons this year alone at 40 prisoners. The latest was Ala al-Salmi, 47, who died in Badr 3 prison at the end of October. Mr al-Salmi had been on hunger strike. The statement from the prison authorities suggests Abd el-Fattah has either been forced fed, forced to accept intravenous fluids or another form of medical treatment he did not consent to, following six months of hunger strike and a water strike that he began on the day Cop27 commenced in Sharm el-Sheikh. His sister, Sanaa Seif, who is attending Cop27, told the Guardian earlier this week that “force-feeding is torture, and nothing should happen that is against Alaa’s will”. Alaa Abd el-Fattah Photograph: Omar Robert Hamilton/Reuters The author Omar Robert Hamilton, Abd el-Fattah’s cousin, said: “This news is seriously worrying. I am not comforted at all and believe he is still at massive risk. The Egyptian authorities are totally opaque, cruel, incompetent, corrupt and so paralysed by fear that information doesn’t travel along chains of command properly – so anything could happen. After being on hunger strike for seven months Alaa’s body is in an incredibly precarious state and the wrong intervention could have terrible consequences. This is against his will, illegal and inhumane. We don’t even know if he is in a hospital or still inside the prison. The cruelty is unfathomable.” His lawyer Khaled Ali said that he was suddenly granted access to visit him Wadi al Natrun prison for the first time. Ali tweeted that he is currently en route to the prison to visit the activist after receiving permission to do so from Egypt’s public prosecutor. All of Ali’s previous requests have been denied or ignored, while Egyptian officials have stonewalled ongoing efforts by British consular officials to get access to the campaigner, after repeatedly failing to recognise his dual nationality. Updated at 06.46 EST

For those interested in what the UK government is up to, Cop-wise, I received this from environment secretary Thérèse Coffey’s team: She is going to Cop seeking to maintain the momentum we started at Cop26 by championing nature-based solutions. She’ll be holding bilaterals and joining events to call for ambitious pledges to be met with ambitious action. She will be there from Monday until Wednesday. However, it might be difficult for her to command respect at the bilaterals considering she very recently admitted to breaching the government’s own Environment Act by missing the deadline to post clean air and water targets. Perhaps getting those out in the open could be a “nature-based solution”. Updated at 06.54 EST

Activists highlight jailed and murdered environment and human rights defenders Nina Lakhani Gloria Ocampo, Berta Caceres, Marielle Franco, Liliana Peña Chocué, Macarena Valdés, Amaya Morales – just a few of the thousands of murdered environmental and human rights defenders whose names were read at the biggest and most emotive protest at Cop27 so far. A couple of hundred people gathered wearing white clothes in solidarity with the murdered and jailed defenders around the world who put their bodies on the line to save the planet, but whose voices are missing from Cop27 and the wider fight for climate and social justice. Each person’s name was followed by an emotive shout of “not yet defeated”. The sobering name call was followed by half a minute of silence, after which speakers from the US, Malaysia, Philippines, South Africa and occupied first nation land in what’s known as Canada, called out the UNFCCC and country states for pushing market-driven solutions while denying frontline communities a seat at the table. Activists at Cop27. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty “Stop lying to the people. Move away from carbon credits and other false solutions,” said Siawatu-Salama Ra from Michigan. “It is not a crime to want affordable safe water or clean air to breathe. Free all prisoners, free them all, free him, free him,” she said, apparently referring to the Egyptian-British jailed hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah whose fate is unknown. Some of the biggest cheers came during the impassioned speech from 29-year-old Zukiswa White from South Africa, who connected dots between the wealth of the rich global north and the degradation and poverty of the global south. “We are still paying for their development, as if their countries were not built off of our backs. We don’t need to know how to take care and nurture our land from those who have destroyed and degraded our land, culture and heritage. That is why we are here at Cop27. If we keep moving in the logic of white supremacy and racist development projects, our kids will be here at Cop100.” Largest, longest and most emotive protest so far at Cop27 in solidarity with the thousands of environmental and human rights defender murdered and jailed, and the silencing of those alive by the Cop process where >630 fossil fuel lobbyists are now walking the corridors. pic.twitter.com/veoOwtZ9sG — Nina Lakhani (@ninalakhani) November 10, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/ninalakhani/status/1590663567896088576″,”id”:”1590663567896088576″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”5d656e4e-bed0-4097-8cac-72c648a1f7df”}}”> Largest, longest and most emotive protest so far at Cop27 in solidarity with the thousands of environmental and human rights defender murdered and jailed, and the silencing of those alive by the Cop process where >630 fossil fuel lobbyists are now walking the corridors. pic.twitter.com/veoOwtZ9sG — Nina Lakhani (@ninalakhani) November 10, 2022 White read out a quote from Fikile Ntshangase, a South African activist who fought against a coal mine: “I refused to sign, I cannot sell out my people. If need be, I will die for my people.” Fikile Ntshangase was murdered in 2020. Updated at 06.47 EST

Israel, Lebanon and Iraq team up to tackle global heating Damian Carrington In a rare example of climate change concerns taking priority over political hostility, Israel, Lebanon and Iraq have agreed along with other nations to work together to tackle global heating, according to the New Arab website and other reports. Israel is still officially at war with Lebanon and bans its citizens from having any contact with Israelis, while Israel and Iraq have no diplomatic relations due to a history of hostilities. “The countries of the region share the warming and drying climate and just as they share the problems they can and must share the solutions. No country can stand alone in the face of the climate crisis,” said Tamar Zandberg, Israel’s outgoing environmental protection minister. However, the office of Lebanon’s prime minister Najib Mikati, played down any wider significance of the meeting at Cop27, saying it was attended by a large number of Arab and international officials: “There was no contact whatsoever with any Israeli official.” The Haaretz newspaper said that, according to sources, this is the first high-level regional meeting on climate change that Israel is taking part in. Israel and Jordan also signed a memorandum of understanding at Cop27 to move ahead with their water-for-energy deal, first announced a year ago. In the proposal, Jordan will build 600 megawatts of solar power capacity to export electricity to Israel in exchange for 200 million cubic meters of desalinated water.

A brilliant picture here of everyone wearing white in solidarity with murdered land defenders and political prisoners. British-Egyptian jailed hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah is in the thoughts of many at the protest. The 40-year-old pro-democracy writer and activist has been behind bars in Egypt for most of the past decade. His friend, the actor Khalid Abdalla, who plays Dodi Fayed in Netflix show The Crown, posted the pictures and said: “If only Alaa could see this”. If only @alaa could see this. ‘There can be no climate justice without human rights.’ Everyone in white in solidarity with Egyptian political prisoners. #COP27 #FreeAlaa pic.twitter.com/qSqnsfBLei — Khalid Abdalla (@khalidabdalla) November 10, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/khalidabdalla/status/1590634885135597569″,”id”:”1590634885135597569″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”74b523dd-a5b7-4684-88c8-8c0a8d2a7f9c”}}”/>

In case you have time to watch this – or bookmark it for elevenses – our excellent Fiona Harvey has fronted a Guardian documentary about Cop27. She’s arguably one of the leading Cop experts in the world and has excellent insights, as well as contacts. She gives an overview of the last 30 years of Cops, and asks presidents, global leaders, activists and scientists if global diplomacy is enough to save humanity from the brink of annihilation. Climate carnage: whose job is it to save the planet? – documentary Updated at 05.26 EST