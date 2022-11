The last year has been a bustling one for real estate brokerages across the country, and Houston’s CB&A is no exception.

“It was like everything was on fire,” said Chance Brown, CB&A’s founding broker. “It was a great year, from a sales standpoint. It was a great year from a growth standpoint, for us.”

CB&A has opened three offices over the past year — two in the Houston area, one in Austin. It now has 550 agents across six locations. The brokerage also launched a new company, Amplify Services, which provides add-on services to home- buyers, such as shopping for mortgages.

And the success of the business can be measured in other ways, too. CB&A ranked first among midsize companies on the Houston Chronicle’s list of Top Workplaces in 2022. This is the company’s eighth year in a row on the list, and its second consecutive year in first.

In comments about why they love their jobs, agents cited the freedom and flexibility the workplace provides.

And the word “care” came up, too. Agents said they felt well-supported by their colleagues. That’s intentional, Brown said.

“It’s very easy, as a real estate agent, to feel like you’re an island,” he said. “We’re all mobile. We’re working from home, we’re working from our cars, we’re working on vacation and all of that. Getting people in a room together is really important.”

Even if the room is a Zoom room, he continued, those opportunities make a difference.

“In our industry, really, the biggest thing is support. Our agents want to know, if they have questions — especially our experienced agents, who don’t have many questions — they need to know that there’s somebody that has their back,” Brown said. “That’s probably one of the biggest things we focus on. I never want my agents to have a question and not be able to get an answer.”

The upcoming year will be a different one for CB&A agents, Brown said, because the housing market itself is changing. Mortgage rates have climbed above 6 percent — doubling over the year— and sales in Houston and across the country are slumping.

“Now that the market is beginning to cool, it’s like we’ve just flipped the switch,” he said. “Now sellers are the ones stressing a little bit, and the buyers are having a heyday because they actually have stuff to pick from and they’re not getting into competitive situations.”

With the housing market rebalancing, he continued, newer agents may have yet to learn some of the things that real estate agents have historically done as a matter of course — negotiating with sellers over repairs after inspections are completed, for example. Until the market turned, Brown said, many sellers weren’t interested in such negotiations, because buyers didn’t have the leverage to insist on them.

But wherever the market goes, Brown said, he expects CB&A to stick to its core values: “Have fun. Challenge traditional thinking. Do what you love and do it well. Never stop learning. Create awesome experiences. And we’re committed to our community.”

At least two-thirds of the agents who work at the brokerage, he added, are referred by other CB&A agents.

“I understand that our brokerage isn’t for everybody. We’re a little laid-back. We try to have fun with what we do. We buck some trends here and there,” Brown said. “But when we started hiring really to our core values, not only did that change the culture that we have here, but it also created an environment where agents told other agents about how great it is.”

