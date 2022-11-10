Cost of living crisis on ‘front of mind’ in John Lewis Christmas ad





The cost of living crisis has altered the marketing strategy of the retailers with most of them keeping it on “front of mind” while releasing the Christmas advert. The latest advertisement released by one of the UK’s top brands John Lewis has been made after carefully considering the current economic situation.

It used their 90 seconds to shine a spotlight on an “often overlooked issue” – children in care. The advert, called ‘The Beginner’, shows a middle-aged man learning how to skateboard and suffering a series of accidents and failed attempts in the process. In the final scene, we meet Ellie, a young teenager clutching her skateboard as she waits to enter her new foster home. The reason for the man’s efforts becomes clear, as we realise he was trying to master the skill of skateboarding in order to connect with Ellie.

John Lewis leadership told the BBC the cost of living crisis was “front of mind” when deciding what tone the advert should take. Claire Pointon, director of customer at John Lewis said: “I don’t think we’re going out there saying, ‘don’t buy anything’. Because we wouldn’t be in business. “But this advert is not about ‘go and buy things’. “This advert is about saying how can you as an individual show kindness to someone else who may need it. I think that’s quite an important message at Christmas.” READ MORE: Spain demands Brussels changes post-Brexit rules for UK holidaymakers

The ad was created with input from partner charities Action for Children and Who Cares? Scotland. The UK has been hit by one of its worst cost of living crisis with inflation highest in the last 40 years. The soaring food and energy prices has been putting pressure on household budgets. Tesco and Lidl have both put an emphasis on price and affordability in their messaging, at a time when many families are facing rising grocery bills. Tesco’s Christmas party advert promises to deliver an affordable and joyful festive season. “The only thing we’ll cut are prices,” it says. Lidl’s ad features a girl’s teddy bear that unexpectedly finds fame and becomes the face of the supermarket’s advertising campaign. It continued to promise its well-known phrase to customers this Christmas season: “Big on quality, Lidl on price.”

