Crown Princess Victoria favourite tiara has links to Britain

Crown Princess Victoria and her mother Queen Silvia sat down to discuss their favourite jewellery in the Swedish Royal Jewels programme on Swedish channel SVT. During the documentary, Victoria disclosed that the tiara she loved the most is the Connaught Diamond Tiara.

Adorned with several stones in floral motif arrangements, the Connaught Diamond Tiara is impressively tall and regal.

The Connaught Diamond Tiara features bold loops with dangling diamonds interspersed.

Crown Princess Victoria notably wore the tiara to the Nobel Prize Awards ceremony in Stockholm in 2018.

The tiara previously belonged to the Crown Princess of Sweden, Margaret, who was a granddaughter of Queen Victoria.

