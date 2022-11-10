Cyberattack against Mississippi secretary of state’s website under investigation





An investigation is underway after an Election Day cyberattack against the Mississippi secretary of state’s website.”At this time, we do not have confirmation as to where the (Distributed Denial of Service) activity originated and more evidence would be required to attribute to any person or group,” Secretary of State Michael Watson said in a Wednesday statement.News of the attack was announced during a media briefing with the Department of Homeland Security and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The cyberattack against state websites in Mississippi, including those for elections, took the pages offline by overwhelming the site with bogus traffic. Federal officials confirmed it was the largest “sustained” attack that they were aware of in the U.S. on election websites on Tuesday. Mississippi is the only state that has had a sustained web outage, but federal officials said they have seen attacks on other states.”They do not affect any votes. And one of the things that we need to be concerned about is, on the one hand, while it might be natural to wonder if anything has been impacted, we also want to, you know, do precisely this sort of education and fact checking so that these event’s don’t become a new opportunity for new disinformation. We don’t want people running in and making claims that this might have actually affected the counting of votes, for example, when that is simply not the case,” said Eddie Perez, with Open Source Election Technology Institute.The attack did not affect Mississippi voting or election results.

