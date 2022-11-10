David Walliams caught making vile comments about BGT wannabes in leak

David Walliams, 51, has been forced to apologise after a recording of derogatory comments he made about a contestant on Britain’s Got Talent was leaked. The leak shows he made sexually explicit comments about participant.

The star was recorded referring to one contestant as a “c***” and saying of another: “She thinks you want to f*** her, but you don’t.”

In a statement, the comedian and best-selling children’s author said: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

Express.co.uk have contacted David Walliams, Thames TV, and Syco for comment.

