David Walliams caught making vile comments about BGT wannabes in leak

David Walliams, 51, has been forced to apologise after a recording of derogatory comments he made about a contestant on Britain’s Got Talent was leaked. The leak shows he made sexually explicit comments about participant.
The star was recorded referring to one contestant as a “c***” and saying of another: “She thinks you want to f*** her, but you don’t.”
In a statement, the comedian and best-selling children’s author said: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.
“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”
When her performance was over, David said: “She’s like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to f*** them, but you don’t.”
He then added: “I know, she’s just like: ‘Oh, f*** off!’ I was saying, she thinks you want to f*** her, but you don’t.
“It’s the last thing on your mind, but she’s like: ‘Yep, I bet you do!’ ‘No I don’t!’ I had a bit of a boner, but now it’s going, it’s now shrivelled up inside my body.”
A spokesperson for Thames told Express.co.uk: “Although relating to a private conversation almost three years ago, the language used was inappropriate. Even though it was private, those involved have been spoken to and reminded of their responsibilities and the show’s expectations as to future professional conduct.”
A spokesperson for Cowell and Syco Entertainment, the co-producer of Britain’s Got Talent, clarified that Simon was not aware of such remarks.
They said: “We were unaware of the alleged conversation until contacted by the Guardian, and whilst it is not suggested Simon heard the alleged remarks, we can confirm he did not.
“Britain’s Got Talent is a family show and we do not condone the use of any such language.”
There is also no suggestion that Simon or any other judge made offensive remarks about contestants following the Guardian’s review of the leaked transcripts from the three episodes.
