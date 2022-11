DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Animal Care and Control is ready to celebrate Christmas with our furry four-legged friends.

Officials say there will be $5 pet pictures with Santa. The money earned from this event will go to support transports and medical costs for pets at the Daviess County Animal Care and Control.

The pictures will take place at the tractor supply store on Highway 54 across from Walmart on December 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.