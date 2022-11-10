DEAL OF THE DAY: Samsung launches Black Friday offer – 30% off

Black Friday is the perfect shopping event to get a bargain on phones, watches and earphones. Luckily, Samsung is offering its deals extra early and now shoppers can find the best deals.

Looking for a discount on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 or Galaxy Watch5 Smart Watch?

You’re in luck as Samsung has just launched all its early Black Friday deals on Amazon here.

It’s perfect for upgrading your accessories and you can find deals on phones, watches and earphones.

Plus, all Amazon orders will receive exclusive access to a three year warranty on sale items.

Shoppers can expect to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 phone drop to lower prices after it was released earlier this year as a follow-up to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Currently £1,649, it’s been enhanced with a bigger 7.6-inch AMOLED display which makes scrolling and watching videos much better and its selfie camera has been improved.

If you want to track your fitness and health, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch5 is the perfect buy and it’s now by £30 off from £269 to £239, while the Pro is also cut by £50 and is only £379 from £429.

Samsung has also discounted its popular Galaxy Buds2 Pro ear buds down to £189 from £219, saving £30 off its original price.

The earphones come in different colours and are great for everyday use.

Jahroy commented: “I was very impressed and surprised at the great sound quality from these Samsung buds 2 pro. To me they are worth every penny.”

Here are the top offers from the Samsung Black Friday sale.