Categories
Celebrities

Demi Rose teases fans in sultry black lingerie snaps 


Demi Rose, 27, has teased fans in new snaps on Instagram. The star shared sultry new shots with fans as she was dressed in a nightgown. 

The model is no stranger to sharing steamy shots with her 19.8 million followers. 

In her latest post she was dressed in a luscious black number with her cleavage exposed and feather-like bra strap. 

She wore her red-died hair long down her chest and she gazed coquettishly at the camera. 

In the following snap she looked down the lens as she mimicked a kiss to fans. 



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: