Kelly held a press conference and planned to sue Dodi for ending their relationship, but following his and Princess Diana’s death, she dropped the lawsuit.

She told The Sun in 2017: “I was heartbroken to see the pictures of Diana and Dodi together.

“But the most heartbroken I ever, ever was – ever – was when he died. That was too much for me. It was incredibly difficult.”

Kelly is now married to a pilot and she has a daughter.

The Crown season 5 is streaming on Netflix now