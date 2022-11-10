‘Does not sit well with me’ Sue Cleaver savages Hancock in tense row

Matt Hancock’s arrival to the I’m A Celebrity jungle has certainly divided ITV viewers but now it seems his stint has begun to irk those alongside him in the camp. In Thursday’s episode, Coronation Street legend Sue Cleaver was just one star to air her concerns rather bluntly, leaving Matt’s fellow late arrival Seann Walsh noticing the “tension”.
The tense clash of opinions arose once Matt had left came to join Ant and Dec and take on the day’s Bush Tucker Trial, Tentacles of Terror.
With Matt taking on the challenge, Seann reflected on the camp’s opinions of him following his resignation as Health Secretary during the coronavirus pandemic.
Matt is also a serving MP, a fact which has sparked a backlash from the likes of Chris Moyles as well as several members of the public.
Seann said to the group: “That man will have a very different account of what he did to what we all think happened and there will be reasons.
“I’m not justifying anything that that guy did or certainly what that government… the decisions they’ve made…
“But f*** being in his job when that was going on,” the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant said.
But Sue didn’t appear convinced I’m A Celebrity was the right course of action for Matt.
She weighed in and brutally said: “I totally, totally agree with you, but the choice after everything that happened and the impact on everybody at home and families and people in homes to make a choice to come into I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! does not sit well with me.
Later in the day, Matt returned to camp to a raucous reception when he revealed he’d won all 11 stars on offer during the trial.
Setting her reservations aside, Sue said in Bush Telegraph: “Good on him, everyone’s very happy… he nailed it, so yeah, well done Matt.”
Sue wasn’t the only one feeling uncomfortable with Matt’s arrival during Thursday’s episode as A Place in the Sun star Scarlette Douglas shared her own thoughts directly to the former Health Secretary.
She told him: “I want to say this morning as I don’t like to leave things in… a lot of things that happened with you during the times, which does make it difficult because people are angry and upset emotions are running high… we’re not going to ever exclude anyone.
“We want to make sure that everyone’s a family, but if it does feel tough for the first few days, I’m sure you understand why.”
Taking Scarlette’s comments on board, Matt said to Scarlette: “That’s very good of you to say that.”
He further praised her in the Bush Telegraph as he added: “Scarlette was very open and also very thoughtful and that’s really what it’s all about. Being able to talk about things, whether they’re things you’re proud of, or things you’re not proud of.”
Fans will have to tune in throughout the rest of the series to see if Matt can win his campmates over.
I’m A Celebrity…Get me Out of Here! airs daily at 9pm on ITV.
