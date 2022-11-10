‘Does not sit well with me’ Sue Cleaver savages Hancock in tense row

Matt Hancock’s arrival to the I’m A Celebrity jungle has certainly divided ITV viewers but now it seems his stint has begun to irk those alongside him in the camp. In Thursday’s episode, Coronation Street legend Sue Cleaver was just one star to air her concerns rather bluntly, leaving Matt’s fellow late arrival Seann Walsh noticing the “tension”.

The tense clash of opinions arose once Matt had left came to join Ant and Dec and take on the day’s Bush Tucker Trial, Tentacles of Terror.

With Matt taking on the challenge, Seann reflected on the camp’s opinions of him following his resignation as Health Secretary during the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt is also a serving MP, a fact which has sparked a backlash from the likes of Chris Moyles as well as several members of the public.

Seann said to the group: “That man will have a very different account of what he did to what we all think happened and there will be reasons.

