Don’t ‘lose’ mental approach brings girls tennis title to Mater Dei Catholic

Mater Dei Catholic tennis coach Jose Oropeza says there is a four-letter word that is unacceptable on his team.

While there are numerous possibilities of what that word might be, it’s really pretty simple.

“We want to focus on the positive, so the word “lose’ isn’t in our vocabulary,” said Oropeza, whose Crusaders captured the San Diego Section Division II team tennis title, the first in the school’s 62-year history, dating back to when it was Marian Catholic.

“We say ‘win or learn,’ not win or lose. We win as a team, or we learn as a team.”

He has seen the results of allowing losing a point or a set affect a player or even a team, and he grilled the girls on the importance of positive thinking.

“I’ve seen kids lose a point and watched their heads go down,” Oropeza said. “We remind them to learn.”

It certainly worked in the championship match against Eastlake.

After the first three singles and doubles matches, the Crusaders led 6-0. After the next round they had enough points to allow the alternates to mop up the 12-6 victory, setting off an emotional celebration.

First singles player Isabella Arnaiz, a senior, set the tone by beating her Eastlake counterpart 7-6 (7-5) after losing to her the previous three matches of the all-Metro Conference final.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Arnaiz said. “After the second round everybody was winning, and we just went crazy. We were hugging and some of the girls were crying. That was the happiest moment of my life because we’d made history. No one had accomplished that in 62 years.

“I went into the match very determined, and it was the best I’ve ever played. I wanted to win for the team, and I knew I could do it. I ended up achieving what many thought was impossible after already losing three times.”

Arnaiz started playing tennis as a 4-year-old and “couldn’t reach over the net.” In the ninth grade, she joined the program that Oropeza started, which offers tennis for third-graders through high school.

Mater Dei Catholic, being a K-12 school, can do that. Oropeza said at least four of this year’s varsity players started playing in the program.

“We have 25 kids in grades three to five, 25 more in grades six to eight and 45 on the high school varsity, JV and novice programs,” said Oropeza, who finished his fourth year as the girls coach. “I got it started before COVID hit. When we had tryouts this year, 77 girls showed up.

“Ours is a basically home-grown team, and the majority of kids hadn’t played before they came to Mater Dei Catholic. None of the team is nationally ranked, we don’t get those kinds of players, but Isabella is a natural.

“We emphasize the all-around game, so those girls who are really strong singles players end up playing a lot of doubles, and the quality doubles players work on their singles game. The emphasis, though, is on the team, and most of those who come out just want to have that experience. It’s a social thing for a lot of them.”

For the championship match, Arnaiz was joined by singles players Sofia Castellanos, a junior, and Samantha Hernandez, a freshman. The three doubles teams were sisters Aliva and Arantza Martinez, Ana Gloria Cortez and Daniela Rivera, and Sofia Camarena and Maeve Hagerty.

Now that Oropeza has captured that first title, with the program in place he’s looking for bigger achievements.

“Winning D2 means we will probably move up to Division I next year, which is fine,” he said. “It’ll be a challenge. The goal is that in four years we’ll be in the Open Division. Those are really good programs, so we’ll see.”

Steve Brand is a freelance writer.