Dragon Age: Absolution release date revealed in new trailer

We’ll be getting our first dose of new Dragon Age early next month. A new trailer for Netflix’s Dragon Age: Absolution reveals that the animated series will debut December 9, and introduces us to the cast of characters we’ll be following in this new adventure based on the beloved series of RPG games.

Absolution centres on an elven mercenary named Miriam, who grew up in enslavement in Tevinter – a key location in Dragon Age: Inquisition. She’s hired to take part in a dangerous heist, and when the job goes pear-shaped, she and her new companions will have to fight for survival.

Dragon Age: Absolution’s cast includes some heavy hitting voice talent. Miriam is played by Kimberly Brooks, who’s appeared in games including Overwatch 2, Diablo Immortal, and Psychonauts 2. Freedom fighter Fairbanks is voiced by Critical Role’s Matt Mercer, whose long list of VO credits include the recent Netflix series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, in which he played Falco.

Ashly Burch, who you may be more familiar with in her role as the Borderlands series’ Tiny Tina, plays another explosives expert in Absolution: a Qunari mage who is easily distracted and has a tendency to talk a lot.

The cast also includes Sumalee Montano as Hira, Phil Lamar as Roland, Keston John and Lacklon, Josh Keaton as Rezaren, and Zehra Fazal as Tassia.

We’ll be keen to add this to our watch queues when it debuts in December. In the meantime, we’ll be busy holding out for more news on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which still is a ways off.