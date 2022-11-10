East Volusia Community Notes, Nov. 11, 2022

History and Cultural Festival

The Ormond Beach Historical Society Florida History and Cultural Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Anderson-Price Building, 42 N. Beach St.

Folklorist Dianne Jacoby will tell the story of Dona Maria de Menendez La Bastarde from noon to 1 p.m. Participants may wear historic clothing. Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit ormondhistory.org.

Low-cost pet clinic

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Rescue will host a low-cost pet shot clinic from 2:30 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, at Astro Skate, 251 N. US 1, Ormond Beach.

Rabies shots will cost $5. Heart worm prevention and flea control products will be available to buy. The clinic is cash only for the shots. Credit cards are accepted for products. Proceeds benefit abused animals.

For more information, call or text (386) 748-8993 or visit spcavolusia.org.

Herb Society sponsors fall plant sale

The Seaside Herb Society of Ormond Beach will host its annual fall plant sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, on the grounds of Bailey’s Riverbridge Meeting House, 1 N. Beach St., Ormond Beach.

For more information, call Denny Lee Snyder at (443) 497-0044 or visit seasideherbsociety.com.

Night with a Scientist

Ormond Beach Regional Library will host Night with a Scientist at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 30 S. Beach St.

Dr. John Robbins, chair of the Aeronautical Science Department at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, will explain how unmanned aircraft can be used to help sea turtles.

For more information, call (386) 676-4191, ext. 4.

Meet the pirate queen at Ormond Beach library

Historical dramatist Dianne Jacoby will portray pirate queen Anne Bonney during a free one-woman show at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St.

In this rollicking, interactive performance, Ms. Jacoby will tell the story of the infamous Irish pirate queen who cut a bloody swath through the Caribbean in the early 1700s.

For more information, call the library at (386) 676-4191.

Daytona library hosts free programs for adults

The Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway, will offer a variety of free programs for adults in November.

•Chess Club: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. After a short lesson about a famous player or strategy, players can learn and play at their leisure.

•Climb your family tree: 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Learn the best way to begin your ancestor search during this series of genealogy classes.

For more information, call (386) 257-6036 or visit volusialibrary.org.

Seeking donations for storm relief

Healthier, Wealthier, Wiser Inc. is partnering with CWC ministries to collect and give donations for Tropical Storm Ian relief.

Donations may be delivered until Nov. 17 to 54 S. Ridgewood Ave., Ormond Beach.

Donations needed include baby and adult diapers., feminine products, deodorant, soap and toothpaste, and hygiene essentials.

Donations will be distributed from 9 to 11 a.m. each Thursday while supplies last.

Halifax Genealogical Society

The Halifax Genealogical Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. in the Ormond Beach Regional Library auditorium at 30 S. Beach St.

Miles Meyer will demonstrate how to provide context and add inspiration to research by importing and overlaying historic map images into Google Earth’s satellite imagery.

Guest registration is free. For more information, visit halifaxgensociety@gmail.com.

Halifax Genealogical Society will host a “Genealogy in the Library” Program from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at 30 S. Beach St.

To register, email halifaxgensociety@gmail.com.

Christmas parade entries sought

The City of Daytona Beach is accepting parade entries for the Bells & Shells Christmas Parade, which will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and Beach Street, and travel south to Basin Street.

Prizes will be awarded for Best Parade Float, $200; Runner-Up Parade Float, $100; Best Performance (marching bands, cheerleaders, dancers, etc.), $100; and Most Festive Automobile, $100

For an entry form, visit codb.us/christmasparade.

For more information, contact Katie Prestwood at (386) 671-8268 or prestwoodkaitlyn@codb.us.

Tropical Storm Ian supplies

The City of New Smyrna Beach will be handing out Tropical Storm Ian supplies at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Sport Complex, at 2335 Sunset Drive.

Food, water, cleaning supplies, and household, personal hygiene and children’s items will be available while supplies last.

One or more city commissioners may be present. Special thanks to Citi Impact Ministries, Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Danny Fuqua and city staff.

If interested in volunteering, call (386) 314-4849.

New Smyrna Beach airport celebrates anniversary

The New Smyrna Beach Municipal Airport will celebrate its 75th anniversary and military heritage from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at 602 Skyline Dive.

There will be static aircraft displays and a variety of food trucks alongside fun activities for children, including an obstacle course, bounce house, slide, face painting, and a stilt walker. Parking, admission, and T-shirts for veterans are free.

For more information, call (386) 410-2680 or visit https://bit.ly/37m4w8g.

Eagles auxiliary raising funds for Parkinson’s

The Ladies Auxiliary of Fraternal Order Eagles 4242 will host a charity event for Parkinson’s Disease at 132 W. Park Ave. in Edgewater.

The seventh annual Purse Auction will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, until all are gone. There will be new purses as well as gently used ones.

For more information, call (386) 427-9944.

Genealogical Society of Southeast Volusia County

The Genealogical Society of Southeast Volusia County will host its free meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway.

Senior Curator Zach Zacharias of the Museum of Arts & Sciences will present “The Gilded Age: How post-Civil War Florida became a tourist mecca and Victorian paradise.”

The society also assists family history research. A volunteer is available at the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays in the computer lab.

Canaveral National Seashore

Canaveral National Seashore has several activities at 7611 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach.

Entrance fees apply to all programs, which all meet the Junior Ranger requirements. For more information, call (386) 428-3384 ext. 0, or visit nps.gov/cana.

•A Sound Walk will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. A walk designed for those who are hard of hearing or deaf, focused on the world of sound vibration. ASL interpreter provided. Meet at the visitor center pavilion. (1 hour)

•“Timucua Talk” will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, Learn about the Native Americans of Canaveral National Seashore on Native American Heritage Day. Meet in the visitor center auditorium. (1 hour)

•“Clamming 101” will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Learn how to collect this bivalve from the waters of Mosquito Lagoon. A saltwater fishing license is required to keep clams. Meet at parking lot number one and walk across street to the boat ramp. (1 hour)

•“Eldora House Special Talk” will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. Experience the community of Eldora in the Eldora State House while learning about its history and connection to Mosquito Lagoon. Meet at the Eldora house at 1 p.m. (1 hour)

•Canoe and kayak rentals are available from 9 a.m. to noon, daily. Rentals must be back by 2 p.m. Rentals are $25 per vessel per day, weather permitting. Pay for rentals at the entrance station.

•Junior Ranger Programs are offered 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Explore the park and see different plants and animals. Come to the visitor center and ask for a Junior Ranger book to start your adventure.

UF/IFAS Extension plans plant clinics and lectures

Volusia County’s master gardeners will dish the dirt on a variety of topics in November at these free programs.

•Tree care after the hurricane: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 12: Tropical Storm Ian damaged a lot of trees in Volusia County. Learn how to care for them at Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave.

•Preparing plants for winter: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Learn how to winterize your plants and bring some plants to swap at DeBary Public Library, 200 N. Charles R. Beall Blvd.

For more information, call (386) 822-5778.

New Smyrna Beach library programs

The New Smyrna Beach Regional Library offers programs at 1001 S. Dixie Freeway.

•Create unique jewelry and share tips at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Participants should bring their own materials and tools. Jewelry and supplies cannot be sold, but swapping and sharing are encouraged.

•The Select & Reflect Book Club will review “American Baby: A Mother, a Child, and the Shadow History of Adoption” by Gabrielle Glaser at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18. Newcomers are welcome to participate in this no-pressure book club.

•Make a vanilla pumpkin spice scrub at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required; call (386) 424-2910, option 3.

Doctor donates to food pantry

Dr. Abigail Adams, owner and founder of The Med Spa of New Smyrna Beach and other businesses, has donated $10,000 to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Gerard’s Catholic Church in Edgewater.

The society operates a food pantry but also delivers groceries to those in need, helps pay utility bills and for prescriptions etc.

Dr. Adams collected money through October to help with relief from Tropical Storm Ian.

Volunteers needed

The Southeast Volusia Habitat for Humanity has a lot going on and is looking for more hands to help the community.

No experience necessary. Staff will instruct and work with volunteers. Volunteers work when they are available.

For more information, call (386) 878-4591, ext. 103.

Port Orange Regional Library

The Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle, offers a wide variety of educational and entertaining programs for adults.

•Genealogy Interest Group: 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Basic assistance with genealogy research is available. Bring your own laptop or device or call (386) 322-5152, option 4, to reserve a library laptop. A limited number are available for reservation.

•Timucua of Volusia County: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. Felipe De Paula, registrar and assistant curator of the Ponce Inlet Lighthouse & Museum, will discuss the history of the Timucua people who lived in Florida before Europeans arrived.

•Ask a master gardener: 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. Bring your plants in for a free check-up and pick up some gardening tips from master gardeners trained by the University of Florida/Volusia County Extension.

•Port Orange Regional Library Book Club. 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 16. Join patrons and staff in a lively discussion of “Good Neighbors” by Sarah Langan.

•Trivia night: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Are you a master of random facts and information? If so, test the limits of your knowledge against others.

•Quick guide to creating a family history portfolio: 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Jeannette Ford, a former Bethune-Cookman University professor, will explain how to create a family history portfolio and why you should. This is free program.

For more information, call (386)322-5152, option 4.

Holiday book sale

The Friends of the Port Orange Regional Library will host a Holiday Buck-A-Bag Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19 in the library auditorium, 1005 City Center Circle.

The Friends will provide plastic bags.

Gently used books for all ages, CDs, paperback books, cassettes, audiobooks, hardcover books, greeting cards, and surprises will be for sale.

Proceeds from the book sale fund adult, children’s, teen programs, crafts and musical performances.

For more information, call (386) 322-5152 ext. 4.

Fundraiser for St. Jude’s raises nearly $50K

The Pars and a Purpose for Children’s Cure hosted a fundraiser luncheon and golf tournament to benefit for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital Oct. 22-23, at Crane Lakes Golf and Country Club, 1850 Crane Lakes Blvd., Port Orange.

The October event raised $48,000 with possibly $5,000 more coming.

Year to date, the group has raised $61,000.

County Council members to attend public meetings

Two or more members of the Volusia County Council plan to attend the following community meetings

•Roundtable of Volusia County Elected Officials: 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, Daytona Beach International Airport

•VCARD icebreaker: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Plaza Resort, 600 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach

For more information, call (386) 736-5920.

Palmetto Club

The Palmetto Club Christmas Boutique Luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at 1000 S. Beach St., Daytona Beach..

There will be a Christmas Boutique with homemade and designer items plus trivia.

Reservations are required. Admission is $22 per person.

Thanksgiving at the Palmetto Club will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. The cost is $25 per person. The event is open to the public with a full Thanksgiving meal. Reservations are required by Nov. 17.

For reservations, call (386) 341-0479 or visit thepalmettoclubdaytona.org.

Toys for Tots program accepting applications

Daytona Beach residents can submit applications for the Toys for Tots program online at codb.us through Monday, Nov. 14.

Applications can also be submitted at the Daytona Beach Police Department headquarters at 129 Valor Blvd.

For more information, email Toys4Tots@dbpd.us.

Holiday craft workshop

The Ormond Beach Garden Club will host a holiday craft workshop from 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 7, at The Casements, 25 Riverside Drive, Ormond Beach.

Join the club to make a holiday arrangement. All materials provided. The cost is $25.

Reservation are required by Wednesday, Nov. 30 by emailing sharchar@gmail.com or call (203) 668-6413.

Historic postcards exhibit

The Ormond Beach Historical Society will host an exhibit on Deltiology: the study and collection of postcards from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Jan. 15, at the MacDonald House, 38 E. Granada Blvd.

The exhibit is from the collection of Ned and Brenda Kraft, and consists of 66 postcards from 1904 to the 1960s. They represent many areas of Ormond Beach.

For more information, visit ormondhistory.org.

SMA Healthcare Foundation fundraiser

SMA Healthcare Foundation is hosting its annual Bouquet of Hope fundraiser, selling fall-themed centerpieces created by Flamingo Floral Creations.

Centerpieces are $65, which includes taxes and delivery. To order, visit 229 Second St., Holly Hill, call (386) 281-3225 or email flowers@flamingofloralcreations.com/.

Deliveries are available Saturday, Nov. 19, or Monday, Nov. 21.

Proceeds support the Jay’s Hope Fund and mental health awareness and education events, such as the Who is Jay? Mental Health Symposium.

Deadline to order is Monday, Nov. 14.

Keep election signs out of the landfill

Election signs cluttering lawns, intersections and library parking lots aren’t going to recycle themselves.

In fact, most recyclers won’t accept them.

Keep the mountains of signs and metal stakes out of the landfill by taking them to the Volusia County Agricultural Center from 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3100 E. New York Ave., DeLand,

Staff and volunteers from the Supervisor of Elections office, League of Women Voters, University of Florida/Volusia County Extension and Keep Volusia Beautiful will deliver the items to a specialized recycling center.

Singer to pay tribute to rock and roll

Singer and guitarist Peter Charles will present a tribute to the rock music of the 1950s and 1960s at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway.

The emphasis will be on artists who had a major impact and influence on the direction of rock music. Enjoy brief discussions about the history of each artist as well as live performances of their chart-topping hits.

For more information, call (386) 424-2910, option 3.

Tropical Storm Ian relief

United Way of Florida has established an emergency relief fund to help with recovery from damages as a result of Tropical Storm Ian.

Contributions to the fund will be directed to communities in Florida that were impacted the most by the disaster. Donations may be directed to a specific need or location.

To donate, visit uwof.org/disaster-recovery-fund.

For those needing access to community resources, dial 211 or visit 211live.org 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

United Way also needs volunteers. To volunteer visit https://bit.ly/uwvfcianvolunteer/.

New Smyrna Beach drop off site for storm debris

As part of New Smyrna Beach’s ongoing efforts to clear curbsides citywide, the city has opened a site for residents to drop off Tropical Storm Ian debris from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends, at 495 Industrial Park Ave.

Phillips & Jordan Inc. will continue clearing curbside debris throughout the city 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, call (386) 402-7675.

Extension offers homebuyer classes

Volusia County Extension offers pre-purchase homebuyer workshops.

Extension Agent Lisa Hamilton, a HUD-certified housing counselor and accredited financial counselor, will instruct the virtual classes on Microsoft Teams.

The next English language classes will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 9 and 16.

Participants will receive a certificate of completion that will enable them to apply for a federal down payment and closing cost assistance program. The cost is $10 per household. Scholarships are available upon.

Registration is required at homebuyered.eventbrite.com or contact Patricia Caradonna at (386) 822-5778 or pcaradonna@volusia.org.