EastEnders star on ‘charming’ royal visit

The special episode was filmed in March earlier this year and aired on Thursday, June 2.

Linda Carter (played by Kellie Bright) and Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) greeted the royal guests and introduced them to the residents of Albert Square.

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, said: “We are truly honoured to have both The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall appear in what is set to be one of EastEnders’ most special episodes.

“Linda Carter is naturally in her element and giddy with excitement as their Royal Highnesses arrive in Walford but it wasn’t just her as for all of us at EastEnders it was an extremely special day that will go down in EastEnders’ history.”

EastEnders airs on BBC One from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm.