‘Elegant and chic’ Princess Mary of Denmark is ‘youthful’ in Zanzibar

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark is currently in Zanzibar on a royal visit. Yesterday, November 9, she met with young entrepreneurs at the CUBE Innovation Hub, which helps start ups and small businesses across Tanzania and Zanzibar “achieve their business dreams”. In an Instagram post, the Danish Palace said: “In the heart of Zanzibar’s colourful, old town of Stone Town lies the CUBE Innovation Hub, helping startups and small businesses across Tanzania and Zanzibar achieve their business dreams. Her Royal Highness The Crown Princess met with a number of young entrepreneurs yesterday. They work to develop innovative technology and solutions that will, among other things, address challenges within women’s sexual and reproductive health and rights.”
Mary wore a simple yet elegant outfit for the occasion. The Danish royal often rewears some of her favourite pieces, and yesterday was no exception.
Her recycling of garments shows her commitment to be more environmentally conscious, as well as her awareness of financial troubles hitting her country, as well as many like it.
Mary donned a beautiful olive green skirt by New York-based label Apiece Apart.
The skirt reached her ankles and was slightly pleated. It also had a loose string around the waist, which Mary had loosely tied.
Describing its shoes, Anonymous Copenhagen stated: “Golden hand braided ankle strap shoes with a 5.5cm leather stacked heel.”
As for Mary’s necklaces, she wore the Dulong Fine Jewellery Vega Relief Necklace, as well as two other unknown chains.
The unknown necklaces had a small pendant hanging from each – one bigger than the other. The Vega Relief Necklace was fine, and chain-like.
Mary donned bracelets to, both also from Dulong Fine Jewellery.
“The gold woven flats and crisp white shirt are the perfect compliments. She looks very comfortable for this work assignment.”
Isabel Quintana said: “She looks wonderful. Classic, casual and comfortable to make the site visits with the other commission members. Mary yet again proving she’s the queen of rewears with this ensemble. And she looks great in a crisp button down shirt. Totally appropriate for the event.”
User @midastouch95 commented: “Great look. Again. Elegant and chic! Love that her hair was obviously not done by a hairdresser, looks natural and youthful.”
User @ellainthecityboston added: “Mary looks lovely and appropriate for the event. Accessories are fabulous!”
