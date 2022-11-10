Ellie Taylor poised for Strictly exit as pro highlights ‘curse’

He continued: “You have to give it beans, and I say to Ellie, ‘At this point in the competition, you just have to go out there and have the best time.’

“And I think that’s what we both agreed on, to say that now it’s all about me and her and having fun on the dancefloor.

“Because ultimately, we’re going to look back at all of this and we want to smile. You want to be proud, yeah?”

When asked if their routine would feature anything crazy, the dancer joked: “Listen, anything from us is crazy.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 7pm, while It Takes Two airs weekdays from 6.30pm on BBC Two.