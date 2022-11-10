Elon Musk took over a struggling business with Twitter and has quickly made it worse

The Twitter profile page belonging to Elon Musk is seen on an Apple iPhone mobile phone. Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

When Elon Musk said last week that Twitter has experienced a “massive drop in revenue” under his recent tutelage, he blamed the decline on “activist groups pressuring advertisers.” There was some merit to his claim. A group of civil rights leaders had sent a letter to the CEOs of major companies, including Anheuser-Busch, Apple, Coca-Cola and Disney, urging them to relay their concerns about brand safety on the site to Musk. Later, the group would call for those businesses to halt ad spending on Twitter following what its leaders saw as a rise of racist posts and hate speech. While Musk may be right to attribute some of the revenue drop to activist pressure, at least part of the responsibility falls on him. Twitter’s new owner, the world’s richest person, recently tweeted a conspiracy theory related to the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and has made a series of crude and sophomoric jokes, some of which he’s quickly deleted. Businesses don’t want to link their brands with that sort of behavior and content, said Rachel Tipograph, CEO of advertising technology firm MikMak. “There’s concerns with advertisers around brand safety, and that’s really what this is all about,” Tipograph said. “Advertisers right now are not looking to be associated with the events that are currently happening at Twitter.” Companies such as General Motors and Volkswagen have paused their spending on Twitter following Musk’s arrival, while advertising titan Interpublic Group recommended that its clients do the same. The boycott poses a significant problem for the social media service, which derives 90% of sales from advertising.

Compared with larger rivals Facebook and Google , Twitter never managed to develop an online ad business that matched the scale of its influence in popular culture and society at large. Twitter has lost money in six of the eight years since its IPO. Its revenue in 2021 reached $5 billion, while Facebook generated sales of $118 billion and Google parent Alphabet recorded $257 billion in revenue. Twitter’s revenue in the second quarter declined from a year earlier. “In my humble opinion, to use a very technical term, their business sucks, and they need a radical transformation,” said Len Sherman, an adjunct professor of business at Columbia Business School. It’s a business that Musk shelled out $44 billion to purchase. As part of the deal, he borrowed $13 billion, which he has to pay back. For that investment, he got a company with “very poor targeting capabilities in an ad-based business where that’s essential,” Sherman said. “I kind of laugh because I keep getting Twitter promoted ads in my stream for companies that would be better directed to 13-year-old girls.” On Wednesday, Musk is holding an audio meeting with advertisers on “Twitter Spaces.” Twitter didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Musk did himself no favors after the acquisition, which closed in late October. In addition to his own questionable tweets and retweets, he’s been inconsistent in laying out what he means by free speech and acceptable content on the platform, and he abruptly fired roughly 50% of Twitter’s staff almost immediately, raising further questions about content moderation. Companies typically halt their advertising campaigns if they feel they may suffer reputational damage. For example, businesses boycotted Alphabet’s YouTube in 2017 over concerns their ads would be played alongside extremists’ videos. YouTube executives responded quickly at the time, allowing third-party verification of content, and hired more people to remove the offensive videos. Advertisers came back, and the business rebounded promptly. Musk would rather take a combative approach to advertisers. In response to a tweet recommending that he name the brands that are boycotting Twitter so that his followers can boycott those brands, Musk said “a thermonuclear name & shame is exactly what will happen if this continues.” Meanwhile, Musk is taking a convoluted approach to banning users. Twitter booted comedian Kathy Griffin for impersonating Musk on the site, while it temporarily locked comedian Sarah Silverman’s account for a similar offense. Jeff Seibert, Twitter’s former head of consumer product and now co-founder of Digits, called it “a mistake for Elon to be the face of content moderation.” In the past, Twitter has taken a team approach to policy violations. “If you put one person in charge of it, I think you start seeing random decisions like this that then [cause people to] lose trust,” Seibert said.

Twitter’s advertising business has already started deteriorating under Musk. Data from MikMak, whose clients include Colgate, Unilever and General Mills, show a broad pullback in ad spending on Twitter. From Oct. 1 through Nov. 7, Twitter suffered a 68% drop in media traffic, which refers to the number of times people click on an ad, according to MikMak. Before that, the numbers had been going up. Twitter’s media traffic increased 56.3% from July 1 to Sept. 30, and 326% from April 1 through June 30. “We were actually seeing an uptick in Twitter traffic,” Tipograph said. “As soon as Elon Musk’s potential ownership was becoming more imminent, we significantly saw a change in traffic.” Whatever tech and business improvements were taking place will be difficult to sustain, as the mass layoffs ate into Twitter’s global marketing team, whose responsibilities include reporting and metrics around ad performance, CNBC reported.

