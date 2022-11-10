Emmerdale’s Kerry Wyatt heartbroken as she uncovers Al’s affair

While speaking to her, Chloe starts to suspect that Al had been cheating on Kerry before his murder which prompts her to go through his credit card statements with Victoria Barton (Isabel Hodgins)

However, it’s not until she receives a call from Al’s estate agent who lets slip he was buying a home for his partner and her child that an affair is confirmed.

Telling her mum all the information she’s found out, Kerry is left devastated at her fiance’s betrayal.

The next day, Kerry is reeling from his infidelity and turns to Chas (Lucy Pargeter) for support, despite knowing that she’s has been the other woman all along.