England fans fume as Tomori snubbed but Maguire included in squad

England fans are fuming after Gareth Southgate snubbed AC Milan star Fikayo Tomori from his World Cup squad but selected out-of-form Manchester United defender Harry Maguire. Southgate named his Three Lions squad on Thursday afternoon and will be looking to guide them to glory in Qatar after leading them to the semi-finals of the tournament in Russia four years ago.

Tomori has been in superb form since securing a permanent move from Chelsea to Milan in the summer of 2021 and starred as his team won the Serie A title last season. Maguire, meanwhile, has been dire for the Red Devils since the last campaign and can’t even get in the United team under new manager Erik ten Hag. And England fans aren’t happy with Southgate’s choices.

“Embarrassing that certain players go that frankly deserve to be in the Conference League, Slabhead [Maguire] being the main one,” wrote @returns_mike on Twitter. “Embarrassing that he goes.”

Meanwhile, @BenjiTheo1991 penned: “Not naming @fikayotomori_ in the World Cup squad should be a sackable offence. Takes bang average players but not the one defender who actually plays in Champions League who’s won a league title. What a joke Southgate is.” And @NFTGuru075 added: “Harry Maguire getting called up over Fikayo Tomori is why Southgate will fail once again.”

MUST READ: Man Utd team news hint dropped as Ten Hag prepares to make changes