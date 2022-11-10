England’s best campsite is in a forest near the sea

Britons are fans of camping – it’s affordable and enables one to be closer to nature. AA announces its Caravan and Camping Award winners every year, and 2022’s were unveiled yesterday, November 9.
There were three best site award winners – the overall winner, the glamping site of the year, and the regional winner.
The winner of AA Campsite of the Year for England and Overall winner was Silverdale Caravan Park, in Lancashire.
A short walk away from the picturesque village of Silverdale, the caravans in the park are nestled between trees and have an incredible view of the sea from their windows. The whole site is situated amid 100 acres of mature woodland and countryside.
Silverdale is the perfect weekend getaway for nature lovers as the Lake District, the Yorkshire Dales, and the Forest of Bowland are all just a stone’s throw away.
The caravan park not only welcomes caravaners, but campers and motorhome owners too There are also holiday homes to hire, as well as quirky glamping pods.
The site has sat opposite Morecambe Bay and Arnside Knott – two of Lancashire’s not-to-be-missed landmarks – since 1956, making it the oldest member of the Holgates Family Group, which owns other caravan and camping sites across the country.
Speaking of the winning site, AA Inspector said: “A superb family holiday destination, enveloped in wooded countryside and overlooking Morecambe Bay. All areas of the park are maintained in excellent condition with mature trees, shrubs and seasonal flowers; creating a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere.
“The pitch density is generous and the spotlessly clean amenity blocks are conveniently located. There is a choice of two superb indoor swimming pools, a well-stocked, licensed shop, a stylish bar and restaurant, bowling alley with amusements, toddlers’ soft play area and a state-of-the-art gym.”
North West England’s campsite of the year
Green Acres Caravan Park in Carlisle, Cumbria
North East England’s campsite of the year
South Meadows Caravan Park in Belford, Northumberland
South West England’s campsite of the year
Wareham Forest Tourist Park, which is in Wareham, Dorset
South East’s campsite of the year
The Tanner Farm Touring Caravan and Camping Park, in Marden, Kent.
Most improved campsite
Bridge House Marina and Caravan Park in Garstang, Lancashire
AA Small Campsite of the Year
The Headon Farm Caravan Site and Storage in Holsworthy, Devon
The AA Holiday Centre of the Year
Stanwix Park Holiday Centre in Silloth, Cumbria
Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media, commented on the awards, saying: “With people spending their holidays in the UK and exploring the great British countryside, we are thrilled to celebrate the UK’s best campsites for 2022.
“This year’s winners have demonstrated outstanding quality, high levels of customer care and fantastic facilities which meet customers’ growing expectations. We are also delighted to release the 55th edition of our bestselling Caravan and Camping Guide.
“With UK staycations continuing to prove popular among holidaymakers, the AA Caravan and Camping Guide offers an invaluable guide to holidaymakers choosing to stay in a tent, caravan, motorhome, or glamping site. We hope this new guide inspires people who are set to embark on new journeys.”
