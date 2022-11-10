England’s best campsite is in a forest near the sea

Britons are fans of camping – it’s affordable and enables one to be closer to nature. AA announces its Caravan and Camping Award winners every year, and 2022’s were unveiled yesterday, November 9.

There were three best site award winners – the overall winner, the glamping site of the year, and the regional winner.

The winner of AA Campsite of the Year for England and Overall winner was Silverdale Caravan Park, in Lancashire.

A short walk away from the picturesque village of Silverdale, the caravans in the park are nestled between trees and have an incredible view of the sea from their windows. The whole site is situated amid 100 acres of mature woodland and countryside.

Silverdale is the perfect weekend getaway for nature lovers as the Lake District, the Yorkshire Dales, and the Forest of Bowland are all just a stone’s throw away.

