Era of creativity points to new frontier in science and technology

Monitoring real-time status of network to aid users

Ericsson (China) Communications Co Ltd

The time-critical communication toolbox combines the ultrareliable low latency communications (URLLC) standard in third generation partnership projects (3GPP) with Ericsson”s innovations. These can be found in architecture, scheduling algorithms and AI, etc., to realize the collaboration between networks and services, and provide bounded latency for delay-sensitive services.

Technology in the toolbox can identify potential freezes of applications by monitoring the real-time status of the network and terminals, and eliminate them to provide a smooth user experience through cross-layer optimization.

It’s the world’s first 5G, time-critical, communication enabled remote control system, together with Tencent Cloud, which will address the problem of sudden freezes in real 5G radio conditions, improving the fluidity of remote control.

Reliability and security assists in scientific research

Alibaba Cloud Computing Co Ltd

In terms of the reliability of the database, open data platform and service (ODPS) supports exabyte-level data processing, as well as global deployment and scalability, providing users with financial-grade data reliability and security.

In terms of scale and utilization rate, ODPS has more than 100,000 servers and 10 data centers equipped with deeply optimized storage and computing engines. With multiple baselines and automated operations and maintenance, ODPS can schedule and process tens of millions of tasks per day to ensure efficient utilization of resources.

The unified framework and diverse computing engines apply to a wide range of scenarios, such as relational data, unstructured data, and machine learning. Its innovative lakehouse solution provides strong computing power for scientific research and innovation.

Internet of Data helps boost more sharing in key areas

Peking University

The project uses original data pragmatic technology. This is used to break through the performance bottleneck of cross-domain use and trusted management of thousands of nodes and billions of digital objects in the internet environment. It can also fully realize the basic functions of Internet of Data (IoD), with data access, identification, discovery, exchange, use and control among multiple systems or components.

In cooperation with hundreds of universities, scientific research institutions and enterprises, the team created a Chinese IoD scheme, having supported and promoted the Shanxi Province Wide Area IoD, SGCC Energy IoD, National Industrial Internet Data Registration Platform, modern drug supervision, national science data discovery and sharing, and other demonstration applications of key areas.

Forgery detection will allow for greater confidence

Institute of Computing Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences &Beijing Zhongke Ruijian Technology Co Ltd

Ruijian digital content forgery detection techniques are developed to protect people from fraud. It integrates big database, hardware, AI platforms and applications. There is an automatic information credibility evaluation system — Ruijian Shiyao. This enables people to be certain of the credibility of events at all times and places, and reduces the risk of false information being relayed.

To meet the requirement of high performance and security in online detection, the team developed the first specific-purpose equipment for digital forgery detection — Rui’an. Based on software and hardware cross-layer optimization technology, the team obtained an acceleration ratio of 10 times, making it possible for a single machine to process data of GBs per second and to reduce the average detection time to milliseconds.

New age dawns for 5G connectivity with pioneer development

Qualcomm

Snapdragon X70 is expected to fuel a new era of intelligent 5G connectivity. It has three major advantages — pioneering technologies, rich features and optimization for diverse use. It introduces the world’s first 5G AI processor in a 5G modem-RF system. By fully harnessing the power of AI, Snapdragon X70 enables complex resource distribution and real-time computing and feedback on dynamic condition changes.

It supports AI-based channel-state feedback and dynamic optimization.

It also backs AI-based adaptive antenna tuning, the world’s first AI-based mmWave beam management and AI-based network selection. This enables breakthrough 5G speeds, incredible coverage, superior mobility and coverage robustness, low latency and high power efficiency.

Transactions done online enhanced with faster processing

Ant Group

OceanBase, a native distributed relational database, was developed in 2010. In August, its version 4.0 with stand-alone and distributed integrated architecture was officially released. It has several advantages.

OceanBase solves the problem of horizontal expansion of online transaction processing of relational databases. Last year, OceanBase ranked No 2 in the international online analytical processing benchmark TPC-H with a 15.26 million Query-per-hour-Performance rate at 30,000GB(QphH@30,000GB).

It implements high ratio data compression in online transaction processing, and cuts the data storage space by more than two thirds, which significantly lowers the cost of business.

As a general-purpose relational database, OceanBase has moved from serving Ant Group to helping more industries. Currently, OceanBase aids hundreds of domestic and foreign institutions in their business systems, including Alipay, Bank of Communications, China Life, Sinopec, and Ctrip, among others.

Remote workspace given added impetus with hardware

Kaspersky

Kaspersky Secure Remote Workspace is a combination of three parts. The first one is Kaspersky Thin Client Software (KTC), which is installed on the hardware platform of Centerm Co in China. This significantly improves the security of endpoints. The second one is Kaspersky Security Center (KSC), an enterprise grade management console for Kaspersky products. The third is Kaspersky Security Management Suite (KSMS), a special add-on module for KSC to enable centralized management of thin-client infrastructure.

The most innovative achievement of Kaspersky Secure Remote Workspace is that the team not only managed to raise the security of endpoints to previously unreachable levels, but also improved the life cycle of IT endpoints, including deployment, configuration, inventory management and patch/update management.

Unicom focuses on security and quicker integration

China United Network Communications Group

China Unicom has overcome technical problems such as cross-cloud-network collaborative scheduling and business intelligence protection. It has also formed a cloud-network-security integration solution.

At the same time, China Unicom completed the upgrading of management and control capabilities of its entire network. On top of this it created the world’s largest open scheduling system for cloud-network-edge integration capabilities, and built a global software defined networking (SDN) system with advanced architecture and computing integration.

Based on the “IPv6+”technology, China Unicom built a smart data private network for the Winter Olympics. They based this on a service-driven low-latency routing, delay degradation awareness. This also involved a delay tuning and network slicing ability. This ensured the shortest latency, the highest performance, reliable high-quality service, and strongly supported the 2022 Winter Olympics and the Winter Paralympics. China Unicom refers to it as “Olympic Black Technology”.

Cloud-device research shows horizons of ingenuity

Zhejiang University

The team has established a new paradigm of device-cloud collaborative computing and realized the open source of the computing framework and algorithm code. It led the application and deployment of device-cloud collaboration technologies, achieved systematized, chained and platformized innovations and application breakthroughs.

By breaking through the challenges of subgraph partition, separate storage, and node sampling for supermassive graphs, the team has developed an end-to-end supermassive graph neural network learning system.

It has also designed supermassive graph neural network learning algorithms and reasoning acceleration algorithms with software and hardware joint optimization.

It developed an end-to-end distributed optimization system that endows the platform with basic abilities to monitor supermassive dynamic graph neural network models on billions of nodes and edges.

Desktop applications boosted by multitask functions

Loongson Technology Co Ltd

Based on LoongArch, the team designed a 4-core 64-bit CPU for desktop applications — LS3A5000 — last year and a 16-core 64-bit CPU for server applications — LS3C5000 — this year. With performance rivaling mainstream products in the market, these products meet the computing needs of IT and cloud computing centers. At present, LS3A5000/3C5000 has been widely applied in the fields of e-government, energy, transportation, finance, communications, education, among others.

LoongArch has been widely accepted by developers and enterprises both in China and abroad, and is becoming a top-tier open-source ecosystem like X86 and ARM. Abroad, LoongArch has been supported by multiple open source software communities, including Firmware, Linux Kernel, compilers, virtual machines, browsers, media players, and graphics systems. In China, operating systems such as Kylin, openEuler, openAnolis, and openHarmony, and basic apps such as WPS, WeChat, QQ, DingTalk, and Tencent Meeting, have launched new versions for LoongArch.

Tsinghua formulates algorithms to tackle key problems

Tsinghua University

Tsinghua University has established systemized fundamental algorithms based on the deep learning paradigm to tackle three key technological problems. These are, knowledge graph representation learning, including the complexity of internal relation types, the complicacy of internal reasoning paths, and the insufficient use of external rich information. This will significantly improve the effectiveness of large-scale knowledge graph representation.

Based on the systemized algorithms, they released three open-source tool kits on GitHub, a major international open-source platform, forming a large-scale knowledge graph representation learning system. The system has obtained more than 10,000 stars and 3,000 branch creations, becoming one of the mainstream systematized tools for knowledge graph representation learning.

World’s first open source operating system fuels diversity

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

OpenEuler is the world’s first open source operating system (OS) for digital infrastructure of versatile scenarios. With a unified OS architecture, openEuler supports diversified devices and is compatible with mainstream computing architectures. It is the most preferred open source OS that supports diversified computing power.

OpenEuler innovatively proposes full-stack atomic decoupling, providing a variety of distributions and services for greater flexibility. It now fits into any server, cloud, edge and embedded scenarios with the support of the unified OS architecture.

The OpenEuler community has fully utilized the power of open source collaboration. A total of 339 open source repositories for innovation projects have been developed in 34 months, with an average of 10 new projects every month, and a number of heavyweight innovation projects have been released.

Microsoft twin platform gives graphs a route to popularity

Microsoft China Co Ltd

Azure Digital Twins is a platform service that enables the creation of twin graphs based on digital models of entire environments. These could be buildings, factories, farms, energy networks, railways, stadiums, and more — even entire cities. It is not only single digital twin technology service capability, but also a technology that can integrate with various digital platforms, build cross-industry, and end-to-end open platform services. Developers can use Microsoft-defined Digital Twin Definition Language to customize the model of the physical world. It can track the historical information and implementation of the interconnected environment, support multisystem data input, and rely on Azure’s other powerful advanced data services for analysis and management.

Last year, a digital twin full chain intelligent solution was officially announced. It is based on Microsoft Azure product offerings, including Azure IoT Hub, Azure Digital Twins and this solution is empowering every organization worldwide to accelerate digital transformation.

Breakthrough grants more access to valuable online links

Peng Cheng Laboratory

Several breakthroughs have been made within the framework of EAGLE 6G.On one hand, an elastic architecture with heterogeneous multi-link aggregation has been proposed. Moreover, an evaluation environment has been developed, supporting up to 400 Gbps dynamic aggregation of heterogeneous links. This includes high-data-rate spots and various links. These are visible light links, terahertz links, and even optical fiber calibration links. Currently, EAGLE 6G has tested and evaluated the potential key technologies of 6G, such as visible light and terahertz communications.

Additionally, the capability of testing 100 Gbps data rate for a single service flow and 400 Gbps data rate for multiple flows with real services has also been integrated for EAGLE 6G. Based on the laboratory’s evaluations, the data rate requirements for holographic communication (transmitting a digital human in 4K resolution) and high-quality immersive XR services are about 200 Gbps and 100 Gbps, respectively.

All-optical network sees Telecom set world standard

China Telecom Co

Through strategic partnerships, China Telecom has built an all-optical backbone network that has the largest scale and widest coverage in the world. So far, all-optical switching networks have covered 460 ROADM nodes, with a total network bandwidth of 801 terabits per second. And optoelectric hybrid scheduling-based OTN networks have made connections among 345 major Chinese cities.

China Telecom’s all-optical backbone network first implements the flat architecture of integrating interprovincial and intra-provincial backbone networks. Routing resources are fully integrated, which makes the transmission latency across the four clusters reduced to less than 15 milliseconds. This gives customers an ultimate user experience.

With the all-optical network as the base, China Telecom has provided various customized 5G private network solutions for customers from multiple industries after conducting deep convergence of cloud computing, AI, 5G and other new technologies.