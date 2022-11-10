Every American movie Netflix has released in 2022, ranked by critics

Judd Apatow’s latest comedy, “The Bubble,” failed to impress critics.





“The Bubble.”



Netflix





Rotten Tomatoes score: 21%

“The Bubble” was the latest in a long line of movies about or inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, but this might be most meta. Karen Gillan, Leslie Mann, Keegan-Michael Key, David Duchovny, Iris Apatow, and Pedro Pascal star as actors starring in a fictional franchise called “Cliff Beasts,” directed by Darren Eigan, played by Fred Armisen.

“Cliff Beasts 6” is one of the first movies to back into production during the pandemic, meaning that the entire cast is secluded together in a hotel, and after awhile, start to go a little (maybe more than a little) stir-crazy.

“Apatow’s movie sinks under the weight of its own farcical execution,” wrote the Chicago Sun Times’ Richard Roeper.

