Every American movie Netflix has released in 2022, ranked by critics

To date, the worst Netflix movie of 2022 according to critics is “Me Time,” starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg.
Hart stars as Sonny Fisher, a stay-at-home dad who decides to let loose for a weekend when his wife Maya (Regina Hall) takes their kids on a trip. Sonny reunites with his high school best friend and loose cannon Huck (Wahlberg), and gets more than he bargained for during Huck’s raging birthday party.
“‘Me Time’ unfortunately fails to turn this smart idea for a comedy into anything worthwhile,” wrote the Chicago Reader’s Gregory Wakeman.
Alyssa Milano stars in the film “Brazen,” an adaptation of the Nora Roberts novel “Brazen Virtue.”
Milano plays Grace, a woman whose sister is suspiciously killed — and once Grace’s sister’s double life as a webcam girl is discovered, Grace falls down the rabbit hole against the advice of a detective played by “The Bold Type’s” Sam Page.
“Leave the bad made-for-TV movies to the networks that started it all,” wrote Amy Amatangelo of Paste Magazine.
“Home Team” is a comedic approach to the life of the real former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton.
“Home Team” stars Kevin James as Payton who, after receiving a one-year suspension from the NFL after “Bountygate,” decided to coach his son’s failing middle school football team in Texas. Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, Chloe Fineman, and Jackie Sandler co-star with James.
“The facts have been rejiggered to fit the Sandman’s formula: Our hero is a seething screw-up, and everyone else is even worse,” wrote Amy Nicholson for The New York Times.
Judd Apatow’s latest comedy, “The Bubble,” failed to impress critics.
“The Bubble” was the latest in a long line of movies about or inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, but this might be most meta. Karen Gillan, Leslie Mann, Keegan-Michael Key, David Duchovny, Iris Apatow, and Pedro Pascal star as actors starring in a fictional franchise called “Cliff Beasts,” directed by Darren Eigan, played by Fred Armisen.
“Cliff Beasts 6” is one of the first movies to back into production during the pandemic, meaning that the entire cast is secluded together in a hotel, and after awhile, start to go a little (maybe more than a little) stir-crazy.
“Apatow’s movie sinks under the weight of its own farcical execution,” wrote the Chicago Sun Times’ Richard Roeper.
“Beauty,” a film that clearly takes inspiration from the late Whitney Houston’s life, was written by Lena Waithe.
“Beauty” stars Gracie Marie Bradley as the titular Beauty, a young and extremely talented singer. She wants to use her voice to become a successful musician, but her parents (played by Niecy Nash and Giancarlo Esposito) are simultaneously convinced that the industry will eat her alive and desperate for her to make it big.
The movie also takes inspiration from the life of Robyn Crawford, who wrote in her biography that she and Houston were in a relationship. In “Beauty,” Robyn is now Jasmine, and is played by Aleyse Shannon.
“‘Beauty’ is a staid, soporific story that swims through shallow narrative waters,” wrote Robert Daniels for Polygon.
“Senior Year” stars Rebel Wilson as a 37-year-old woman who returns to high school after waking up from a coma.
After getting “accidentally” dropped during a cheerleading routine in 2002, Steph Conway (Wilson) wakes up after spending 20 years in a coma. In order to get back her lost time, she returns to her high school to finish out her senior year, supported by her two best friends Seth (Sam Richardson) and Martha (Mary Holland) who are now the school’s librarian and principal, respectively.
“It’s hard to imagine a more unpleasant movie than ‘Senior Year,'” wrote Newsday’s Verne Gay.
“Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between” is based on the Jennifer E. Smith novel of the same name.
Two high school seniors, Aidan (Jordan Fisher) and Clare (Talia Ryder), made a pact at the beginning of their relationship to have one final, perfect date before breaking up and attending college. But when Aidan tries to convince Clare to try long-distance instead, she must reconsider what she thought she knew about love.
“These days it’s cool to be different, and with little to distinguish it from other YA movies, ‘Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between’ hardly stands out from the crowd,” wrote Jude Dry for IndieWire.
The latest “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” movie wasn’t beloved by critics.
As is the new trend, “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” wipes out all the other “Chainsaw” sequels, and instead directly continues the story from the 1974 original, picking up decades later with a new gaggle of young adults for Leatherface to terrorize.
“Its title might be near-identical, but this legacy sequel is everything the original wasn’t — pleasantly gory, but light on atmosphere and really, really stupid,” wrote Ben Travis for Empire.
Jane Austen fans weren’t persuaded by “Persuasion.”
Dakota Johnson stars as Anne Elliot, a 26-year-old single woman who is still upset about her broken engagement to Frederick Wentworth, played by Cosmo Jarvis. When the two reunite seven years after their break-up, Anne is desperate to see if Frederick feels the same way.
Fans were upset about what they perceived to be the “Fleabag-ification” of the Jane Austen novel — Anne breaks the fourth wall frequently and speaks in modern English, unlike the novel.
“‘Persuasion’ at times seems embarrassed by its source material, or at least overeager to spruce it up for audiences that might not be able to handle a gentler pace. The result is harried and forgettable,” wrote The Atlantic’s David Sims.
Queen Latifah and Ludacris play siblings on the run in “End of the Road.”
Siblings Brenda and Reginald, played by Queen Latifah and Ludacris respectively, take a road trip across the country with Brenda’s kids to move from Los Angeles to Houston. When Reginald finds a huge stash of cash in the motel room they’re taking a pit stop at, he steals the money for his family and inadvertently puts them in the crosshairs of a much larger criminal enterprise.
“A run-of-the-mill thriller that winds up being neither original nor particularly thrilling,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter’s Jordan Mintzer.
Mena Massoud stars as a handsome prince in “The Royal Treatment.”
One of Netflix’s first rom-coms of 2022 was “The Royal Treatment,” which stars Laura Marano as a hairdresser named Izzy who is accidentally chosen to give Thomas (Massoud), the prince of Lavania, a haircut at her salon.
As the two bond, Izzy’s salon is chosen to do the hair and makeup as Thomas’ wedding to a wealthy heiress named Lauren. But, in classic rom-com fashion, things go a little haywire.
Carla Meyer wrote that the film “wavers between too little and too much fantasy, and between charming and simply odd” in the San Francisco Chronicle.
“Purple Hearts” was a huge hit for Netflix subscribers this summer, but not so much with critics.
“Purple Hearts” stars Sofía Carson as Cassie, a young musician living with diabetes, and Nicholas Galtizine as Luke, a US Marine who is 2 years sober. Cassie can’t afford her insulin and Luke still owes money to his former drug dealer so, even though they almost immediately hate each other on first sight, devise a plan to get married so Cassie can get insurance and Luke will receive a higher salary as a married man.
“The entire script is a bingo card full of politicized stereotypes,” wrote Vox’s Aja Romano.
Tyler Perry’s latest “Madea” adventure, “A Madea Homecoming,” was released in February.
“A Madea Homecoming” follows the graduation of Madea’s great-grandson Tim’s college graduation — but as the entire extended Simmons and Brown families come together, secrets will be revealed that threaten to ruin the happy reunion.
“‘Homecoming’ is just more of the same. The characters are one-note, and the actors portray them that way. Madea remains the center of attention,” wrote Craig D. Lindsey for AV Club.
Just a few weeks after releasing the most successful film of 2022, “Top Gun: Maverick,” director Joseph Kosinski dropped his second movie of the year, “Spiderhead.”
Based on the George Saunders short story “Escape from Spiderhead,” the film focuses on a prisoner named Jeff, played by Miles Teller, in a futuristic prison where one can get time off their sentence if they participate in pharmaceutical trials led by an enigmatic tech bro named Steve, played by Chris Hemsworth.
“Sadly, the performance — and movie — fall flat,” wrote Nick Schager for The Daily Beast.
“The Weekend Away” is another Netflix film based on a novel, this time by Sarah Alderson.
Leighton Meester stars as Beth, a new mother who is convinced to go on vacation with her college best friend Kate (Christina Wolfe) in Croatia. But when Kate goes missing after a wild night out, Beth becomes desperate to figure out what happened to her friend, and doesn’t know who she can trust.
“Fast-moving enough to provide a decent night’s disposable home entertainment for viewers whose expectations aren’t geared any higher,” wrote Variety’s Dennis Harvey.
“Fistful of Vengeance” is the movie continuation of the Netflix series “Wu Assassins.”
“Wu Assassins” ended in 2019 after one season. Three years later, fans were excited to see that the story of Kai Jin (Iko Uwais), a chef who finds out he’s actually the last of a mystical warrior called the Wu Assassin, who must defeat evil warlords empowered with the strength of the elements.
In “Fistful of Vengeance,” Kai and his friends avenge the death of their friend Jenny, who was murdered by an evil tech billionaire to steal a powerful talisman.
“In the end, ‘Fistful of Vengeance’ is not a good movie, but then again ‘Wu Assassins’ wasn’t technically a ‘good’ show. If you liked it anyway, then yes — you should give ‘Fistful of Vengeance’ a shot,” wrote Tori Preston for Pajiba.
“Blonde” is easily the most controversial Netflix movie of the year.
“Blonde” is based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name, which was loosely inspired by the events of Marilyn Monroe’s life. In the film, Monroe, played by Ana de Armas, begins as a young girl with a mentally disturbed mother, and spends the rest of her life searching for her father through the various men in her life.
“Andrew Dominik’s bludgeoning Marilyn Monroe biopic has all the signs of a passion project, but none of the rewards,” wrote Adam Nayman for The Ringer.
“Luckiest Girl Alive” stars Mila Kunis as an editor with a seemingly perfect life — but she’s hiding a dark past.
Once again, “Luckiest Girl Alive” is an adaptation of a novel. This one’s based on book of the same name by Jessica Knoll. Kunis stars as Ani, a women’s editor at magazine who is engaged to a wealthy man named Luke (Finn Wittrock). But when a documentary filmmaker shows up asking to discuss her past — she was a victim of a school shooing in high school — Ani’s illusion of a perfect life starts to crack.
“As formulaic as it is, the story nonetheless confronts the persistence of guilt over past questionable behavior and how people struggle to deal with it, even long after the fact,” wrote Deadline’s Todd McCarthy.
The latest Stephen King story to be adapted for the screen is “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.”
Based on the King novella of the same name, “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” follows the teenaged Craig (Jaeden Martell) as he befriends an elderly man in his town, John Harrigan (Donald Sutherland). When Craig wins $3,000 on a lottery ticket, he buys himself and Mr. Harrigan iPhones, so they can text.
After Mr. Harrigan’s death, Craig still calls the number to still feel like he’s communicating with his old friend — but when bad things start happening to those who mistreat Craig, he becomes concerned Mr. Harrigan’s ghost is making these things happen.
“Add ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ to the relatively short list of really good Stephen King adaptations, garnishing a coming-of-age story with understated hints of the supernatural and thoughtful rumination about cellphones that finds true horror in their ubiquity,” wrote CNN’s Brian Lowry.
Elsa Pataky showed off her action-hero chops in “Interceptor.”
Pataky stars as Captain Joanna Julia “JJ” Collins, a woman in the military who has been shunned to one of the most remote military bases in the world: A nuclear interceptor station, designed to intercept any nuclear missiles shot at the US, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. When a terrorist group attacks the station, she becomes the last line of defense against nuclear war.
“Parts of it are laughably silly, but that’s intentional. It’s not quite a satire, having some Serious Things to say, but mostly it’s a romp. A high-energy, breathless, American-market action thriller with up-to-date politics,” wrote Paul Byrnes for The Sydney Morning Herald.
When the Halloween decorations come to life, a father and daughter team up to save their town in “The Curse of Bridge Hollow.”
Priah Ferguson of “Stranger Things” fame plays Sydney Gordon, a teenager who has moved with her dad Howard, played by Marlon Wayans, to the small town of Bridge Hollow. When a curse causes the Halloween decorations to come alive, the Gordons will team up and save their new home.
“This setup promises a gleeful escalation of comic pandemonium, but the film fails to deliver,” wrote Calum Marsh for The New York Times.
“The Gray Man” is among the most expensive Netflix movies ever made.
Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard all star in this adaptation of the Mark Greaney novel of the same name.
Gosling plays Court Gentry, a CIA agent also called Sierra Six, who is labeled a traitor after it becomes clear that his new boss Carmichael (Page) is trying to eliminate the Sierra program and its assassins. Carmichael then enlists the unhinged Lloyd Hansen (Evans) to track down Six and take him out for good.
“It is a big, noisy, explosive adrenaline rush — a live-action spin on that old MAD Magazine comic, ‘Spy vs. Spy’ — and about as deep,” wrote Salon’s Gary M. Kramer.
Fans of the Broadway musical finally got their wish when “13: The Musical” dropped on Netflix.
Thirteen years after the show closed on Broadway in 2009, the musical story of Evan Goldman (Eli Golden), a Jewish 13-year-old living in New York City who is forced to move to Indiana after his parents’ divorce, came to the screen with the Netflix movie adaptation.
Debra Messing, Josh Peck, Rhea Perlman, and Peter Hermann all co-star as the adults in Evan’s life.
“It’s a bit disjointed, and things don’t quite add up, but ’13’ draws lots of mileage out of fantastic songs and a likable young cast,” wrote Tilt Magazine’s Stephen Silver.
Jamie Foxx plays a vampire hunter trying to make ends meet in “Day Shift.”
In “Day Shift,” Foxx plays Bud, a vampire hunter who must return to the vampire hunting union in order to secure enough money to help support his ex-wife and daughter. The union leader, Big John — played iconically by Snoop Dogg himself — pairs Bud with a union rep named Seth, played by Dave Franco, to make sure Bud follows the strict union rules. As you can imagine, hijinks ensue.
“Nothing is surprising about where ‘Day Shift’ goes but how it gets there is key. Foxx and Franco work extremely well together … Thanks Netflix, this almost makes up for ‘The Gray Man’ and ‘6 Underground,'” wrote Cary Darling for the Houston Chronicle.
“Along for the Ride” is a sweet love story about two insomniac teens.
Based on the Sarah Dessen novel of the same name, “Along for the Ride” is the story of Auden (Emma Pasarow), a recent high school graduate who travels to the beach town Colby to spend the summer with her dad. While wandering around the streets of Colby at night, she meets Eli (Belmont Cameli) who becomes her mysterious nighttime friend.
“Writer-director Sofia Alvarez, writer of ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ and its sequel, finds the heart and soul in her teenage characters,” wrote Adam Graham for The Detroit News.
“Windfall” stars Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons — was directed by Collins’ husband Charlie McDowell.
In “Windfall,” Segel plays Nobody, a robber who breaks into the home of a rich tech CEO (Plemons) and his wife (Collins) when he thinks no one is home. Instead, the husband and wife walk in on Nobody robbing them, leading him to take them hostage and decide what to do.
NPR’s Linda Holmes called the film “a well-done, stripped-down thriller.”
“Look Both Ways” is “Sliding Doors” for Gen-Z.
Lilli Reinhart stars as two different versions of Natalie Bennett, an aspiring animator and senior at the University of Texas. One version of Natalie has a one-night stand with her friend Gabe (Danny Ramirez), becomes pregnant, and moves back home to get help from her parents.
The other Natalie doesn’t become pregnant after sleeping with Gabe and moves to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams.
“A filmmaker can do a lot with this ‘Sliding Doors’-style idea; there’s also plenty that could send it careering off the rails. But ‘Look Both Ways’ has a mild sweetness that makes it go down easy,” wrote Time Magazine’s Stephanie Zacharek.
The sequel to 2019’s “Tall Girl,” “Tall Girl 2” released in September.
“Tall Girl 2” continues the story of the titular tall girl, Jodi (Ava Michelle), as she uses her newfound confidence to try out for the school musical and enter a relationship with her best friend Jack (Griffin Gluck). But with popularity comes new problems, including a potential nwe love interest for Jodi.
“The characters of ‘Tall Girl 2’ are familiar and sweet, the story is predictable and the ending is predictably happy, and there’s also some accomplished singing and dancing from the teen cast,” wrote Jennifer Green for Common Sense Media.
“White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch” is a documentary about the rise and fall of one of the most brands of the 2000s.
“White Hot” dives deep into the culture that led to Abercrombie becoming one of the most popular brands in the 2000s — including its allegedly racist hiring practices, its dedication to diet culture, and more.
“At its best, ‘White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch’ offers a potent mix of nostalgia and schadenfreude,” wrote Nick Allen for RogerEbert.com.
Ryan Reynolds stars in “The Adam Project” along with Zoe Saldaña, Jennifer Garner, and Mark Ruffalo.
“The Adam Project” is a time-travel adventure featuring Ryan Reynolds as a sarcastic fighter pilot named Adam who travels back in time to meet his younger self, played by a scene-stealing Walker Scobell, find his missing wife (Saldaña), and even reunite with his deceased father (Ruffalo).
“There are far worse ways to spend 106 minutes of your life, but ‘The Adam Project’ seems likely to fade from the memories of Netflix viewers relatively quickly — meaning it’s pretty in line with most of the Netflix original films that have come before it,” wrote Consequence’s Liz Shannon Miller.
Tyler Perry’s other film of 2022 is “A Jazzman’s Blues,” which he wrote, produced, and directed.
“A Jazzman’s Blues” is Perry’s highest-rated film as a writer and director — and, interestingly, his first-ever screenplay. He wrote the film back in 1995, and put it on a shelf for two decades.
The movie is the decades-long story of two star-crossed teens, Bayou (Joshua Boone) and Leanne (Solea Pfeiffer), who fall in love in the deep South during the 1930s. Over the years, Leanne’s parents do not approve of Bayou, and the two are separated — but never forget about each other.
“‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ proves that when Perry applies himself in a particular fashion, his work can stand entirely on its own,” wrote Glenn Kenny for RogerEbert.com.
Allison Janney transforms into a grizzled action hero in “Lou.”
Janney plays Lou, an isolated retired woman who is clearly more than meets the eye after she springs into action when one of her tenants, Hannah, played by Jurnee Smollet, shares that her daughter Vee has been kidnapped by her father Philip, played by Logan Marshall-Green.
“Plays like an ’80s action thriller, with Janney in a brooding role that might have then been played by tough dudes Schwarzenegger or Stallone,” wrote The Detroit News’ Adam Graham.
“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie” is a continuation of the Nickelodeon series of the same name.
After wrapping up its two-season run on Nickelodeon, everyone’s favorite mutant ninja turtles, Leonardo (Ben Schwartz), Raphael (Omar Miller), Donatello (Josh Brener), and Michelangelo (Bryan Mychal Smith), hopped over to Netflix for their biggest adventure yet: Saving the world from an apocalyptic future brought on by an alien invasion.
“‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie’ won’t convert any new fans to the heroes in a half-shell, unless they’re under the age of 10. Still, it may pleasantly surprise parents looking for an afternoon cartoon movie to watch with their kids,” wrote The New York Times’ Claire Shaffer.
“Return to Space,” another Netflix documentary, chronicles the rise of SpaceX, culminating with the first crewed flight to space from the US since 2011.
“Return to Space” covers Elon Musk’s decades-long passion to bringing humans up into space once again, the rise of SpaceX, and the brave astronauts who flew this mission, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.
“A portrait, by reflected light from fiery boosters, of one of Earth’s most curious (in every respect) overachievers; and a testament to failing upward — far, far upward,” wrote Joe Morgenstern for the Wall Street Journal.
“The Good Nurse” stars Eddie Redmayne as Charles Cullen, one of the most prolific serial killers in US history.
“The Good Nurse” stars Redmayne as Cullen, a New Jersey nurse who was secretly killing patients by overdosing them with various substances in their IV bags. He was brought down by colleague and friend Amy Loughren, played by Jessica Chastain, who worked with the local police to find proof of Cullen’s crimes.
“Ms. Chastain infuses Amy with so much moment-to-moment subtle naturalism that I forgot I was watching an actress at work and really believed I was in the company of an actual overworked, underpaid nurse,” wrote the Observer’s Rex Reed.
Florence Pugh’s second movie of 2022 is “The Wonder,” a period drama.
“The Wonder” stars Pugh as Lib, a nurse who is sent to a small Irish town in 1862 to observe a mysterious occurrence: A young girl, played by Kíla Lord Cassidy, claims she hasn’t eaten in months and is being sustained by “manna from heaven.” The film is based on the novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, who also wrote the screenplay.
“Equally haunting, heartbreaking and heartening, it’s a narrative about narratives’ ability to transform, destroy, resurrect, imprison, and liberate,” wrote Nick Schager of The Daily Beast.
“Halftime” follows Jennifer Lopez as she prepares for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
“Halftime” follows Lopez as she turns 50 — entering the second half of her career. Viewers watch as she reacts to her Oscars snub for “Hustlers,” prepares for her latest tour, rehearses for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and the 2020 presidential inauguration.
“‘Halftime’ may very well be about J.Lo’s performance at Super Bowl LIV, but it’s also a reminder of the multi-hyphenate’s unbelievable longevity,” wrote Jodi Walker for The Ringer.
“Do Revenge” is the teen comedy Gen-Z has been waiting for.
“Do Revenge” stars Camila Mendes as recently ousted queen bee Drea, who becomes a social pariah after her nudes are leaked — she thinks by her ex-boyfriend Max, played by Austin Abrams, though he denies it. To get revenge, she teams up with new student Eleanor, played by Maya Hawke, who has her own bone to pick with a girl she met at summer camp who outed her years prior, Carissa, played by Ava Capri.
“The highest compliment one can pay Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s viciously delectable ‘Do Revenge’ is that it should stand alongside the many iconic teen flicks it both cribs from and pays homage to,” wrote Variety’s Manuel Betancourt.
“Civil” is a documentary about Ben Crump, the lawyer who represented the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and more.
Specifically, “Civil” follows a year in the life of Crump, when he took on the civil cases for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Andre Hill, as well as diving deep into his history, his home life, and the many other social justice causes he feels passionate about as a Black man living in America.
“We walk away grateful that his clients have an advocate, while wondering if there is any chance at all for this nation to lessen his load,” wrote Elizabeth Weitzman for The Wrap.
“The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11” is part-documentary, part-reenactment of the 2001 anthrax attacks.
In 2001, just one week after the September 11 terrorist attacks, multiple letters containing deadly anthrax spores were sent to various media outlets and the offices of two US Senators, Patrick Leahy and Tom Daschle. Five people were killed and 17 were injured.
The documentary follows the FBI’s investigation into the attacks, the false accusations against bioweapons expert Steven Hatfill, and more.
“The Anthrax Attacks’ conjures the terror and paranoia afresh and, with the hindsight of 21 years, asks the viewer to consider how effectively the crisis was handled,” wrote Chris Vognar for the San Francisco Chronicle.
“I Used to Be Famous” is about an ex-pop-star who is still grasping at the chance of fame.
Ed Skrein stars as Vince, a former member of a popular boy-band who is now struggling as a street musician. When he meets autistic drum prodigy Stevie, played by Leo Long, Vince thinks the two can team up and help each other. However, Stevie’s mother Amber, played by Eleanor Matsuura, is concerned Vince is taking advantage of her son.
“The film sparkles thanks to Skrein’s committed, sensitive performance,” wrote Radio Times’ Jayne Nelson.
“Downfall: The Case Against Boeing” aims to tell the public the real story behind the Boeing 737 MAX.
After two deadly airplane crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, it became clear that something was very wrong with Boeing’s newest jet — but when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the US was the last to ground the plane, people started asking questions. “Downfall” exposes the corruption and collusion between Boeing and the FAA, and explores what happens to the families left behind.
“‘Downfall: The Case Against Boeing’ is an exceptionally strong exposé, one with a clear thesis, a powerful, direct argument to make, and implications that extend far beyond just Boeing,” wrote Alissa Wilkinson for Vox.
“Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood” is director and writer Richard Linklater’s love letter to the space program.
A young kid, Stanley (voiced by Milo Coy) lives in Houston, Texas, in 1969. From afar, he watches as the space race rages and ultimately culminates in the moon landing — but at the same time, he daydreams about being chosen for a top-secret project from NASA.
“It’s all lulling and immersive and surprisingly lovely, a sweetly unhurried ode to a bygone world,” wrote Leah Greenblatt for Entertainment Weekly.
“The Redeem Team” tells the story of the US men’s basketball team at the 2008 Olympics.
After losing the gold medals at the 2004 Olympics and the 2006 World Championships, 15 superstars came together to bring the gold medal home once again from Beijing. Led by team captain Kobe Bryant and leading scorer Dwyane Wade (and other stars like LeBron James, Dwight Howard, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, and more), “The Redeem Team” sees members of the team and coaches reflect on their win.
“Keeps in check its cheerleading till the end, but by then it is not only well earned but well played,” wrote San Jose Mercury News’ Randy Myers.
“My Father’s Dragon” has an impressive 92%.
“My Father’s Dragon,” based on the beloved children’s book of the same name from 1948, stars Jacob Tremblay as Elmer, a child who runs away to the fabled Wild Island and meets a dragon named Boris, voiced by “Stranger Things” star Gaten Matarazzo.
Variety’s Guy Lodge called the film “a winningly sweet-natured, visually transporting adaptation.”
Adam Sandler once again proves he’s a truly talented actor in “Hustle.”
Sandler plays Stanley Sugerman, an international scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who doesn’t get along with his new boss, played by Ben Foster. During a trip to Spain, Stanley meets Bo, played by real-life NBA player Juancho Hernangómez. Stan makes it his personal mission to get Bo into the NBA, with the help of his wife Teresa (Queen Latifah) and daughter Alex (Jordan Hull).
“This is a good space for Sandler, a rich vein to keep mining,” wrote Vanity Fair’s Richard Lawson.
“The Sea Beast” is Netflix’s best-reviewed animated film of the year.
Jacob Holland, voiced by Karl Urban, is the most famous monster hunter on the high seas. When young super-fan Maisie Brumble, voiced by Zaris-Angel Hator, stows away on his famous ship, Jacob must team up with his new apprentice to discover that the sea beasts they’ve been hunting might not be as scary as they thought.
“At a time when the American studios are struggling to deliver fresh animation, [Netflix] has undercut them with a period epic whose worthwhile lessons are tainted only slightly by preachiness,” wrote The Irish Times’ Donald Clarke.
From the director of “Abducted in Plain Sight” comes a new true-crime documentary, “Girl in the Picture.”
“Girl in the Picture” is about the life of Sharon Marshall, who was abducted by Franklin Delano Floyd, a fugitive convicted of various crimes. He then raised Marshall, repeatedly abused her over the next 20 years, and forced her to marry him, until she died in a hit-and-run in 1990.
“I have never seen a film less in thrall to a perpetrator, never seen a production succumb less to the lure of the evildoer,” wrote Lucy Mangan of The Guardian.
“Rescued by Ruby” earned a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.
“Rescued by Ruby” is based on a true story, following state trooper Dan, played by Grant Gustin, as he adopts and trains a rescue dog on the K-9 Search & Rescue team.
“‘Rescued by Ruby’ isn’t exactly a perfect or deep movie, but it is bound to draw smiles and tears from anyone who has cuddled with a dog of their own,” wrote Screen Rant’s Rachel La Bonte.
“The Martha Mitchell Effect” also has a perfect score.
This documentary focuses on Martha Mitchell, the wife of US Attorney John N. Mitchell, who served under President Nixon. Martha was the original whistleblower on the Watergate scandal, even though her husband and the federal government were determined to shut her up.
If you’re interested in learning more, Julia Roberts portrayed Martha in the Starz series “Gaslit.” Sean Penn plays her husband, John.
“Utterly compelling! Crammed with enlightening information about Martha Mitchell’s life, her role in the Watergate scandal, how she was maligned and mistreated by Nixon and his cronies,” wrote Jennifer Merin of AWFJ.
“Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story” is about trans skateboarder Leo Baker.
“Stay on Board” follows Baker in the journey up to the 2020 Olympics, which was the first time skateboarding was eligible for the games. Up until February of that year, Baker set to compete for the US Women’s team — instead, Baker announced his transition.
“In the Netflix documentary ‘Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story,’ pro skater Leo Baker kick-flips the script on this tedious debate, shredding preconceived notions about trans athletes with the same swagger he uses to attack the half-pipe,” wrote Jude Dry for IndieWire.
“Descendant” is a powerful documentary about the last slave ship to enter the US, the Clotilda.
Filmmkaer Margaret Brown documents the search for the Clotilda, the last ship to enter the US illegally carrying enslaved people in 1860, decades after the practice was made illegal. It was officially found in 2019 off the coast of Alabama.
After the Civil War, 32 West Africans from aboard the Clotilda formed Africatown, a place to keep their language, culture, and customs alive in their new country.
“With a single shot, ‘Descendant’ ceases to be a story about the recovery of a ship. It rapidly morphs into something broader: a story about the land. Who owned it back in the 1800s, who owns it now, and what all of this means for everyone else,” wrote K. Austin Collins for Rolling Stone.
