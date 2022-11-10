EXCLUSIVE: Marvel’s X-Men Explores a Dark Secret About Mystique and Destiny’s Relationship

Immortal X-Men is poised to unravel one of the darkest secrets behind Krakoa’s darkest couple, and it has big implications for both iconic mutants.

Immortal X-Men #8 by writer Kieron Gillen (A.X.E.: Judgment Day, Star Wars) and artist Michele Bandini (X-Men: Gold, Captain Marvel) brings readers all the way back to 1943, which finds Irene Adler, better known as Destiny, slipping away into some clandestine government facility. Seemingly unbeknownst to Destiny, her longtime romantic partner (now wife) Raven Darkhölme, aka Mystique, makes her own way into the building after her, only to uncover Irene’s part in carrying out various experiments on mutant children. The preview references events from a 2008 storyline in Mike Carey, Scot Eaton, Mike Deodato and Brandon Peterson’s X-Men: Legacy #211-214, which saw Irene working with Amanda Mueller, Mister Sinister, Brian Xavier and Kurt Marko on a research group called the Black Womb Project.

When Destiny was introduced in 1980’s X-Men #141 by creators Chris Claremont and John Byrne, she had joined Mystique in forming and leading their own Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. Despite being born with severe visual impairments, Irene saw more than most ever will once her precognitive mutant abilities surfaced. Before losing her vision completely, she took it upon herself to transcribe as many of her visions as possible, the secrets of which Mystique would help her unravel. Following Destiny’s death at the hands of the Omega-level son of Charles Xavier, Legion, her diaries became some of the most sought-after artifacts on Earth, while her later resurrection became a major event unto itself.

After a long delay thanks to the interference of Moira MacTaggert, Irene was returned to life in secret by Mystique as revealed in 2021’s Inferno #1 by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti. Besides reuniting the two lovers after decades apart, Destiny’s resurrection also led to Moira’s secret mutant status being unveiled. This would also reveal Moira’s intentions to effectively wipe mutants out entirely either by robbing them of their powers or all-out genocide, which has gone on to shape the course of recent history for mutantkind.

Immortal X-Men #8 is written by Kieron Gillen, with art by Michel Bandini, colors by David Curiel, and letters by VC’s Clayton Cowles. Main cover art is by Mark Brooks, with variant cover arts courtesy of Sergio Davila and Phil Noto. Immortal X-Men #8 goes on sale Nov. 16 from Marvel Comics.

