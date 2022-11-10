Categories
Pets

Fancy cat condos and puppy palaces shelter Milwaukee’s pampered pets


While being in the doghouse is not good news for humans, for some lucky pets in theMilwaukee area, it’s a treat.

Their owners have built them bespoke dwellings — from puppy palaces to cat condos and catios — that are fit for furry royalty.

Meg Peters of Bay View credits the family’s cat castle to her son, Andrew, who built it for Firework, who joined the family in 2021.

“Andrew spent about four weeks making the cat castle. He decorated the inside with some scratching areas covered in fabric, a soft fleece blanket for napping, and a viewing window for Firework’s adoring family. He also added some extra elements to the outside,” Peters said. “Firework spends a lot of time in his castle, and he loves to use his scratching blocks.”



