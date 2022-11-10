Fed officials welcome inflation news but still see tighter policy ahead

Prices of fruit and vegetables are on display in a store in Brooklyn, New York City, March 29, 2022.

Federal Reserve officials welcomed Thursday’s news showing that inflation rose less than expected last month, and they noted that interest rate increases could slow ahead.

But they also cautioned against getting too excited by the data, saying that prices are still far too high.

“One month of data does not a victory make, and I think it’s really important to be thoughtful that this is just one piece of positive information, but we’re looking at a whole set of information,” San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said during a question-and-answer session with the European Economics and Financial Centre.

Daly and other Fed officials were speaking after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index rose 0.4% in October, below the 0.6% Dow Jones estimate. The data sent a possible signal that while inflation is still running high, price increases may have leveled off and could soon head lower.

Markets staged a massive rally following the report, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average soaring more than 1,000 points. The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury note yield tumbled 30 basis points, or 0.3 percentage point, to 4.33%.

While Daly said the report was “indeed good news,” she noted that inflation running at a 7.7% annual rate is still far too high and well off the central bank’s 2% goal.

“It’s better than over 8 [percent] but it’s not close enough to 2 in any way for me to be comfortable,” she said. “So it’s far from a victory.”

Likewise, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Thursday’s report “suggests some easing in overall and core inflation,” though she noted the trend is still “unacceptably high.”

Kansas City Fed President Esther George noted that even with the lower monthly gain, inflation is still “uncomfortably close” to the 41-year annual high hit in the summer.

“With inflation still elevated and likely to persist, monetary policy clearly has more work to do,” she said.

However, she advocated a more “deliberate” approach going forward, noting that “now is a particularly important time to avoid unduly contributing to financial market volatility.”

Both Mester and George are voting members this year on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.