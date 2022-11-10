Final South Carolina football injury report prior to Florida Gators game

The South Carolina football team has a few significant players battling injuries, but one player stands above the rest. Running back MarShawn Lloyd, one of the top players at his position in the Southeastern Conference, missed last week’s win over Vanderbilt due to a thigh bruise. Second-year head coach Shane Beamer gave the latest on Lloyd and several other Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) on Thursday night during Carolina Calls on 107.5 The Game.

“MarShawn, he did practice yesterday, and we’ll see how things go over the next couple of days,” Beamer said. “It is a thigh bruise, and those things, you can feel good in practice and the next day, it’s sore and you don’t feel good. We still have a couple of days until kickoff, so we’ll see where things go with that.”

Beamer said on Tuesday that Lloyd had been limited in practice up to that point, but noted that his running back said that he felt better than expected.

In the first eight games of the season, he had 100 carries for 556 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s also fourth on the team with 17 catches and fifth with 173 yards. His two receiving touchdowns are second-highest on the team behind Antwane Wells’ four.

The Gamecocks are certainly going to be without safety B.J. Gibson, who started on Saturday against Vanderbilt.

“B.J. Gibson won’t play,” Beamer said. “He has a hamstring injury and hopefully we’ll get him back next week.”

Other players on the roster who were either sick or banged up last week included Cam Smith and Devonni Reed.

“(Our health) is OK,” Beamer said. “We’re in good shape. A lot of the guys that were limited against Vandy – Devonni Reed being one of them – we think will be fine. We’re in solid shape, I’d say.”

South Carolina will travel this weekend to take on Florida at Ben Hill-Griffin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb are on the call for the game with Alyssa Lang serving as the sideline reporter.