FirstFT: Round two for Biden

Joe Biden said he wants to run for a second term in the White House and will make a final decision early next year after his political prospects were boosted by Democrats’ stronger than expected performance in midterm elections.

“Our intention is to run again. That’s been our intention, regardless of what the outcome of this election was” — Biden

Democrats avoided sweeping defeats in Congress on Tuesday, but still risked losing control of both chambers to Republicans as Americans declined to hand either party a strong political mandate.

The outcome provided some comfort for Biden’s party, which had been predicted to suffer a heavy defeat.

Instead, it dealt a blow to the presidential ambitions of Donald Trump, who was counting on victories by Republican candidates he endorsed to power a White House run in 2024. The result also seemed to confirm the country’s entrenched divisions. Track the outcome with our live results map.

The impact of abortion restrictions on critical races surprised many pundits, with exit polls and early vote tallies showing women were galvanised after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade.

In the corporate world, business leaders hope that a divided government will prevent either party from pursuing extreme policies. Could they be right?

Five more stories in the news

1. Binance ditches deal to rescue rival FTX One of the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading venues will abandon its deal to rescue Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange, which has suffered a liquidity crunch, citing concerns about its business practices and US financial regulatory probes. Was Binance right to abandon the deal? Vote in this poll.

Elsewhere in crypto: Contagion fears are spreading, sending bitcoin dropping as market participants race to uncover exposure to FTX.

2. Russia orders retreat from Kherson Defence minister Sergei Shoigu has instructed troops to withdraw from the strategic city in southern Ukraine. The retreat robs the Kremlin of its biggest military achievement in Vladimir Putin’s nine-month invasion and expands Kyiv’s options ahead of winter.

3. Jeremy Hunt considers cutting top UK income tax threshold The chancellor is examining plans to lower the £150,000 threshold at which Britons start paying the top rate of income tax as part of efforts to fill a gaping hole in public finances — but not to raise the 45p rate, which would breach the 2019 election manifesto.

4. Musk outlines ambitious payments vision for Twitter Elon Musk laid out his long-term vision for bringing payments to the social media platform, which could include offering high-yield money market accounts, debit cards and peer-to-peer transactions. The company filed paperwork with US authorities on Friday to become a financial services business.

5. UK house-buying demand falls at fastest pace since 2020 Housing market demand in October fell at the fastest pace since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and registered one of the largest drops in more than 20 years as mortgage rates surged, according to a closely watched survey.

The day ahead

UK-Ireland talks Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and taoiseach Micheál Martin will hold talks at the British-Irish Council meeting in Blackpool. Ireland hopes the discussion will outline concessions from Britain to strike a deal with the EU over post-Brexit trade rules.

Pakistan march to resume The countrywide protest — at which former prime minister Imran Khan was shot in the leg last week — is set to restart without him as he recovers. Demonstrators are calling for the resignation of three officials and early parliamentary elections.

US inflation data The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its October consumer price index report, which is expected to show prices rose 8 per cent year over year, down from 8.2 per cent in September. The department also reports unemployment benefit filings for the week ended November 5.

Joint Polar Satellite System-2 launch Nasa and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration plan to launch the extreme weather monitoring satellite from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Corporate earnings Concerns surround drugmaker AstraZeneca’s third-quarter results after its nasal Covid-19 vaccine failed in trials. Other groups due to report include Allianz, Auto Trader, Brookfield, Continental, Crédit Agricole and Deutsche Telekom. View a full list here.

What else we’re reading and listening to

Spyware affair tarnishes Greece’s image A mysterious wiretapping scandal is threatening the remarkable progress achieved since the country’s debt crisis of the 2010s and suggests that not everything is hunky-dory in the politics of post-crisis Greece, writes Tony Barber.

Psychedelics and business could make for a bad trip From mushroom-derived psilocybin to LSD, and mescaline to ayahuasca compound DMT, the “psychedelic renaissance” is in full swing. But Jemima Kelly warns that brash investors are clashing with mind-altering drug therapy pioneers.

‘Frankenfoods’ or a fix for climate change? The European Commission is considering easing regulation of gene editing in agricultural production. The process involves deleting or adding genes from similar crop species. But critics say it is an untested risk being pushed by big companies.

The unlikeliest World Cup ever Was Qatar’s quixotic bid to host the Middle East’s first World Cup this year worth it? Doha has poured $200bn into infrastructure and megaprojects since 2010, but it has faced scrutiny over allegations of abuse and exploitation of workers employed to build stadiums.

The loneliness of the long Covid employee Tens of millions of people worldwide are believed to be suffering from long Covid, experiencing symptoms lasting for more than four weeks after infection. This week’s Working It podcast explains why workplaces have been reluctant to address the issue.

Books

A burst of children’s books sparked by curious and collaborative author-illustrator duos is evolving the canon of picture book classics.

