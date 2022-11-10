Focus on Tech & Telco: Audio deepens Gen Z’s relationship with brands | Spotify Advertising

Q: When people think of the emotional landscape of audio, music is often top of mind. But it’s interesting that you mention podcasts first.

“Music is the classic example. But digital streaming audio offers a wide range of experiences. Spotify can take listeners on a range of journeys that no one else can. I’m thinking of storytelling across music, podcasting, and audiobooks. For example, the Spotify Original podcast, Unexplained Mysteries, uses sound to immerse audiences in historical events, such as Roswell in the 1940s or the famous Alcatraz prison break in the ‘60s—you really feel like you’re there experiencing those moments!

Yet beyond stories, audio also has a unique ability to immerse young people in communities and subcultures that they may not have otherwise accessed. Zs come to Spotify to connect with like-minded folks—maybe it’s over a shared love of hip-hop, or activities like rock climbing or investing in crypto, or just a similar sense of humor. For younger Zs, these communities play a critical role in how they discover who they want to be in the world. And as they get older, audio can be a tool for them to express themselves, whether by sharing music or even by creating their own podcast.

So, audio provides a powerful layer of self-exploration and self-expression, especially during this young generation’s most formative years. By helping Zs tune into themselves and their communities, tech and telco brands really have an opportunity to cultivate relevance for life.”