Forza Horizon 5 Updates Brings Donut Media Cosmetics And New Cars

Forza Horizon 5 has added a new story mission set in the Donut Media Test Track, eight accolades, and cosmetics themed around Donut Media. These cosmetics include clothing, emotes, and other collectibles.

Other new content includes new unlockable cars, such as the brand new 2020 Lynk&Co #62 Cyan Racing 03. The 1965 Morris Mini-Traveller, the 1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon, and the 1953 Morris Minor Series II Traveler all return to Forza in this update. In car customization, the update adds 21 new Rocket Bunny Widebody kits.

The PC version has also received a number of improvements, most notably two new presets, Ultra and Extreme, which render reflections for the player’s car in Free Roam, Races, and Drivatar in Photo mode. Other additions include AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.2, Enhanced DirectX Raytracing, NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution, NVIDIA DLAA, and 3DRap Hand Controller HC1 compatibility.

The remainder of the patch is bug fixes. In addition to general performance and stability fixes, the updates fixed an issue where car type sorting did not display in alphabetical order and an issue where players were constantly prompted to set a route in the world map for a Horizon Origins Story. The update also improved ASL and BSL implementation in story missions, as well as adding general improvements to voice overs in Horizon Stories.

You can read the full patch notes below or on the Forza website.

Version Number:

Xbox One: 2.527.960.0

Xbox Series: 3.527.960.0

PC: 3.527.960.0

Steam: 1.527.960.0

New Features

Horizon Story “Donut Media @ Horizon” featuring the “Donut Media Test Track”

8 Accolades

Donut Media clothing items, emotes, ForzaLink, and collectible

Unlockable Cars

New To Forza 2020 Lynk&Co #62 Cyan Racing 03



Returning To Forza 1965 Morris Mini-Traveller 1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon 1953 Morris Minor Series II Traveler



Car Customization

21 New Rocket Bunny Widebody Kits: 1997 BMW M3 2005 BMW M3 1992 Honda NSX-R 2003 Honda S2000 2015 Lexus RC F 1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata 1997 Mazda RX-7 (features 2 Rocket Bunny widebody kits) 1993 Nissan 240SX SE 1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z 1992 Nissan Silvia CLUB K’s 1994 Nissan Silvia K’s 1998 Nissan Silvia K’s Aero 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R 1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec 2015 Porsche Cayman GTS 2013 Subaru BRZ 2013 Toyota 86 1992 Volkswagen Golf GTI 16v Mk2 2014 Volkswagen Golf R



PC Improvements

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.2

Enhanced DirectX Raytracing

Includes two new presets “Ultra” and “Extreme” which render reflections for the player’s car in Free Roam, Races, and Drivatar reflections in Photo Mode

NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution

NVIDIA DLAA

3DRap Hand Controller HC1 compatibility

Bug fixes

General

Fixed an issue where players were systematically getting prompted to set a route in the world map for Horizon Origins story

Fixed an issue where “Car Type” sorting was not displaying in alphabetical order

General improvements to ASL and BSL for various Story missions

General improvements to localized VOs in Horizon Stories

General performance and stability fixes

Fixed an issue where big hats were not visible in some cabriolets while in free roam

Fixed an issue with the Tankito Doritos outfit where the hat was missing the brand logo

Fixed an issue where the microphone was missing from the Karaoke emote

Cars

Fixed an issue with the 2020 Toyota Supra GR where all engine check lights were active at the same time

EventLab

Improvements to the Props memory budget UI showing incorrect values upon re-editing a custom blueprint

