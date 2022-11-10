Frank aims subtle dig at Southgate over Toney England World Cup snub

Wilson underwent specialist rehabilitation from an ACL injury in Qatar in 2017. He said at the time that he hoped to play for England at the World Cup in the same country.

The 30-year-old wrote on Instagram: “Absolute honour to be called up to represent my country for a World Cup. Something I’ve dreamed about since I was a little boy and will cherish every moment of!

“In 2017 whilst recovering from my second ACL injury in Qatar, having never represented my country at this point, I said to myself before I left.. I will be back to play in the 2022 World Cup”.

“Dedication and hard work shows how you can achieve anything!! Can’t wait to meet up with the lads and work even harder together now to achieve greatness.”