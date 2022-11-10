Free Play Days – Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Just Die Already, and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Xbox Wire

Cook up a storm, fight for your right to retire in peace, or battle in the Dragon Ball universe this weekend during Free Play Days. Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Just Die Already, and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 are available this weekend for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play from Thursday, November 10 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, November 13 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

How to Start Playing

Find and install the games on each of the individual game details page on Xbox.com. Clicking through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. To download on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area to locate the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Keep the Fun Going

Purchase the game and other editions at a limited time discount and continue playing while keeping your Gamerscore and earned achievements during the event! Please note that discounts and percentages may vary by title and region.

Game Details

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Just Die Already

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Super Bundle ( $84.99 SRP ) at 85% off: $12.74 (Free Play Days)



Experience all the Onion Kingdom has to offer, with over 200+ levels and 80+ chefs to choose from. Jump into the 22 exclusive levels only available in Overcooked! All You Can Eat – The Peckish Rises, Birthday Party, and World Food Festival. In this edition, Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 have been fully remastered and cooked up from scratch with online multiplayer available for both games. This is the ultimate Overcooked experience.

Just Die Already

Just Die Already is a mayhem sandbox game created by the designers of Goat Simulator. You are old and angry and you’ve just been kicked out of your retirement home. How will you survive?

Play with up to four friends.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Go Super Saiyan this weekend with Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and get immersed in the largest and most detailed Dragon Ball world ever developed! You’ll time travel and protect historic moments in the Dragon Ball universe plus you’ll have the ability to join an online hub of up to 300 players from around the world to interact with or make a team with. Play as over 40+ iconic characters such as Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Gohan, Trunks, Cell, Frieza, and more!

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is one of many exciting Bandai Namco titles that are part of the Publisher Sale going on until November 16.

Don’t miss out on this exciting Free Play Days for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member! Learn more about Free Play Days here and stay tuned to Xbox Wire to find out about future Free Play Days and all the latest Xbox gaming news.