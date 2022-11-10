Fulfilling all The Sims 2 fears can’t bring a good Sim down

The Sims 2 fears are just one way that the life sim represents your character’s many desires – specifically, their desires for things not to happen. The wants and fears system – often referred to as SWAF – gives your Sims up to three concurrent fears, such as being unlucky in love or not being able to pay their Sims rent. Much like wants, these will rotate out over time unless they’re manually locked in by the player – but if they are fulfilled, your Sim will face a hefty penalty to their aspiration bar.

Under normal circumstances, fears are things to be avoided. However, one adventurous YouTuber has taken it upon themselves to bring about the worst life possible for one unfortunate Sim, by endeavouring to fulfil all of their fears for their entire lifespan – and beyond. Call Me Kevin proudly proclaims that “I did whatever my Sim feared for their entire life.”

Things start off badly, with Kevin’s poor experiment facing everyday traumas such as getting rejected repeatedly from dates and eating mouldy sandwiches with his partner on their dirty sofa. As his life spirals out of control, his unwanted child is left attempting to clean up the mess. Things take a rather dark turn, however, when the Sim begins to worry about the potential death of his partner, Nina. Helpfully, Nina appears to have a desire to be struck by lightning.

Despite this, Nina proves relatively hardy, and Kevin’s Sim seems to enjoy relative success at his job. Kevin turns to the old ‘take the ladder out of the pool trick’ to put a final nail in Nina’s coffin, but even this doesn’t appear to dampen his Sim’s mood – which seems surprisingly resilient as his needs are generally met by all the mouldy bread and his burgeoning career in the Paralegal business.

Eventually, an unfortunate conflagration in the kitchen brings an untimely end to the poor soul’s time on this mortal plane – but it isn’t long before Kevin brings both he and his wife back as zombies. Astonishingly, even this doesn’t appear to bring his mood down as much as expected – showing that Sims can be a surprisingly resilient sort.

