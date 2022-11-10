Fun things to do this weekend in Orlando & beyond – Florida Insider

Orlando, FL Skyline – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Sean Pavone

This weekend upcoming weekend, Orlando and Central Florida have lots going on! Check out the list below to find out which events are coming to the central Florida area this weekend.

November 4, 2022

2022 Taste of Space Celebrity Chef Event:

Celebrity chefs Rocco DiSpirito, Duff Goldman, and Marc Murphy will share samples of their intricate custom menus with the audience while demonstrating their expert cooking techniques on stage. According to the event description, veteran NASA astronauts Bruce Melnick, Scott Altman, and Sandra Magnus will also be present to mix and mingle and share their tales of dining in space, as well as some of their favorite dishes from their space trips. The culinary event will run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Downtown Orlando Historic Walking Tour:

This tour is free to the public and features historic and architectural facts about some of Orlando’s oldest buildings and rich history. It starts at 9:30 a.m. at Discover Downtown – the Downtown Orlando Info Center (201 S. Orange Avenue) and lasts for approximately 1.5 hours.

Champions of Magic Worldwide Wonders Tour:

This event features a live team of magicians entertaining guests with their tricks and presenting their phenomenal ensemble illusions.

November 5, 2022

Goat Yoga at Alaska Farms:

Take a break to relax and stretch with mini goats at Alaska Farms & Co. in Orlando.

Maker Faire Orlando 2022:

“From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue for these “makers” to show hobbies, experiments, and projects,” according to the event’s website. It will be located at the Central Florida Fairgrounds and Expo Halls on Nov. 5 and 6.

51st Annual Fall Fiesta in the Park:

For this yearly event, which takes place on November 5 and 6, hundreds of incredible artists, crafters, and food sellers will take over the streets around Lake Eola Park. On both days, the event runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

November 6, 2022

Soca Reggae 5K & Wellness Festival:

The Harbor Park event will feature a free post-run beer, goodie bag, and t-shirt for participants. For the Wellness Festival part of the event, there will also be fresh coconuts, Caribbean cuisine, and a variety of health and wellness booths. It starts at 1 p.m .and goes on until 6 p.m.

Orlando Japan Festival:

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., enjoy authentic Japanese music, dance, and other entertainment at this annual festival at Kissimmee Lakefront Park.

