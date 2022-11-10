Furious drivers ‘getting fleeced again’ as E10 petrol attacked

E10 petrol is already widely used around the world, including across Europe, the US and Australia, with Northern Ireland welcoming it to forecourts earlier this month. It has also been the reference fuel against which new cars are tested for emissions and performance since 2016.

Despite this, many drivers are furious at the new fuel, with many seeing issues with their fuel economy since switching to the fuel.

One Express.co.uk reader claimed: “E10 is an inferior fuel as the additional ethanol content gives it three percent less energy so will not deliver the same mpg.”

Another said: “E10 is utter junk. Lower mpg and poor performance.

“Doesn’t last long in the tank as it absorbs water from the air. Motorists getting fleecing again.”

