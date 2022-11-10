Gangway Collapse Injures Norwegian Encore Cruise Passengers

Multiple passengers were injured when a gangway with nearly a dozen passengers on it collapsed after the Norwegian Encore called at port in Panama City, Panama on Tuesday, according to USA Today. The NCL cruise ship is currently on a twenty-one day Panama Canal cruise from Seattle to Miami where the ship will arrive on Sunday.

The injured passengers were taken to a nearby medical facility, a NCL spokesperson told USA TODAY in an emailed statement: “We have dispatched our CARE Team to Panama City to offer additional support to these guests.”

NCL did not mention the number of injured guests, the severity of their injuries, or the reason for the gangway collapse.

A passenger and former journalist who was on the NCL cruise ship who identified herself as JournoGenevieve tweeted photos and video and explained that there were at least nine guests who were injured and taken away by at least six ambulances. She later updated her Twitter feed to state that she learned that “11 passengers were on (the gangway) at the time. All appeared to have been medically disembarked before we left port at 7pm.”

The gangway was located from deck six leading down to the concrete pier below.

This passenger surmised that the accident occurred because “the gangway was put out during low tide in the morning at a fairly reasonable angle, which gradually became steeper and steeper as the tide and ship rose during the day – leading to maybe inevitable collapse when 11 people bounced/flexed on it.”

I’m on the Norwegian Encore in Panama – a gangway from deck 6 to the pier 2 decks below has collapsed while passengers were walking on it. 5 ambulances, 3 police cars and military are present… pic.twitter.com/u1dki7igFh — Genevieve (@JournoGenevieve) November 8, 2022

A 6th ambulance has arrived. Have so far seen 9 passengers taken away on stretchers or in wheelchairs with leg and arm injuries. #developing pic.twitter.com/bfhPLcE7OI — Genevieve (@JournoGenevieve) November 8, 2022

I’m surmising this happened as the gangway was put out during low tide in the morning at a fairly reasonable angle, which gradually became steeper and steeper as the tide and ship rose during the day – leading to maybe inevitable collapse when 11 people bounced/flexed on it. — Genevieve (@JournoGenevieve) November 9, 2022

Pursuant to the forum selection clause in the terms and conditions of the NCL passenger ticket, injured passengers must provide written notice to NCL within six months and must file lawsuits arising out of the accident in federal court for the Southern District of Florida within one year.

Image credit: JournoGenevieve via Twitter.