George Russell hints at Mercedes ‘important meetings’ for 2023 design





George Russell has revealed Mercedes have held “important meetings” as they finalise their 2023 car design to take on Max Verstappen and Red Bull. The former Williams driver revealed it had been a “very important couple of weeks” for the constructor’s plans for next season.

He admitted the team had held talks and a range of similar sessions ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix as they continue to work on improvements. He said: “I was at the factory on Tuesday. It’s been a very important couple of weeks for us in terms of development for next year. We had some important meetings and simulator sessions last week which I wanted to be back home for.” Mercedes closed the gap to Red Bull after introducing a series of upgrades ahead of the last two races. The Silver Arrows enjoyed an updated floor and new rear wing at the United States Grand Prix which Lewis Hamilton led until the closing stages. READ MORE: Hamilton told himself ‘I can’t let him do this again’ over Verstappen

The seven-time champion also challenged for victory in Mexico after the team fitted an upgraded front wing. Hamilton won last year’s Brazilian Grand Prix after mounting a comeback from the back of the grid for Saturday’s sprint race. However, Russell has admitted the team are likely to struggle to replicate that success this weekend. He said: “I think the car this year is a very different beast compared to the one Mercedes had last year. “Our performance in Mexico was a little bit stronger than our base performance, Let’s see. Our main fight is with Ferrari at the moment to try and finish in front of them. Red Bull has been the most robust team at every single track they go to and I expect with the long straights they are going to have a very efficient car and be the team to beat. DON’T MISS Toto Wolff outlines Mercedes priority over F1 battle against Ferrari [INSIGHT]

Lewis Hamilton admits he’s ‘sad’ about Sebastian Vettel quitting F1 [COMMENT]

Lewis Hamilton explains origins of iconic Mercedes F1 radio message [ANALYSIS]

“But we are cloning the gap and that’s all we can continue to do.” Mercedes technical director Mike Elliott has confirmed the team’s 2023 car will “look different” to the current concept. Team principal Toto Wolff has also suggested both drivers were set to see a major change next year. He explained: “The DNA of the car is going to change for next year, that’s clear. It doesn’t necessarily mean that our bodywork is going to look very different. But certainly what is part of the DNA of the car, the architecture of the car, will change for next year.”

Like Loading...