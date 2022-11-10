GM reveals the first vehicles that will access its expanded hands-free driving network | Engadget

has the first few vehicles that will gain access to expanded road network. The company it would double the size of the hands-free advanced driver assistance system’s (ADAS) network to over 400,000 miles (644,000 kilometres) of roads in the US and Canada. What a surprise: the first vehicles to gain access to this broader Super Cruise network are the newest, high-end SUVs.

GM says it will start delivering vehicles with expanded Super Cruise access in mid-November. The following SUVs will be able to use the larger hands-free driving network, as long as they were built on October 3rd or later:

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe – High Country and Premier trims

2023 Chevrolet Suburban – High Country and Premier trims

2023 Cadillac Escalade, Escalade ESV and Escalade-V

2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate

In the coming months, existing Super Cruise vehicles that are built on GM’s will gain access to the expanded network following over-the-air updates. GM says that by the end of next year, Super Cruise will be available around the globe on 22 models.

As for Ultra Cruise, GM’s next-gen ADAS that’s , that will be available on select premium models. GM anticipates that Ultra Cruise will work on 2 million miles of North American roads at the outset.