GM reveals the first vehicles that will access its expanded hands-free driving network | Engadget

has the first few vehicles that will gain access to expanded road network. The company it would double the size of the hands-free advanced driver assistance system’s (ADAS) network to over 400,000 miles (644,000 kilometres) of roads in the US and Canada. What a surprise: the first vehicles to gain access to this broader Super Cruise network are the newest, high-end SUVs.
GM says it will start delivering vehicles with expanded Super Cruise access in mid-November. The following SUVs will be able to use the larger hands-free driving network, as long as they were built on October 3rd or later:
-
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe – High Country and Premier trims
-
2023 Chevrolet Suburban – High Country and Premier trims
-
2023 Cadillac Escalade, Escalade ESV and Escalade-V
-
2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate
In the coming months, existing Super Cruise vehicles that are built on GM’s will gain access to the expanded network following over-the-air updates. GM says that by the end of next year, Super Cruise will be available around the globe on 22 models.
As for Ultra Cruise, GM’s next-gen ADAS that’s , that will be available on select premium models. GM anticipates that Ultra Cruise will work on 2 million miles of North American roads at the outset.
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Source link