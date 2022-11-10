GMB sparks uproar over ‘ridiculous’ I’m A Celebrity coverage

On Thursday’s instalment of Good Morning Britain, hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard focused on MP Matt Hancock entering the I’m A Celebrity jungle. Throughout the show, they commented on the mixed reaction from fans as he made his debut on Wednesday evening. ITV viewers were far from happy with how much air time they gave the former Health Secretary.

After welcoming viewers to Thursday’s instalment of Good Morning Britain, Reid and Shephard jumped straight into speaking about Hancocks’s anticipated I’m A Celebrity entrance.

On Wednesday night, the consecutive MP sent waves through the camp as he made his arrival alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

Both Hancock and Walsh were thrown straight into the deep end as they had to endure their first Bushtucker trial in order to win food for their fellow campmates.

The Good Morning presenting duo seemed to heavily focus on the conflicting views of the MP’s appearance on the show which didn’t go down too well with their own viewers.

READ MORE: Oti Mabuse takes swipe at Katya Jones after Strictly ‘row’