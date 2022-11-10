GMB sparks uproar over ‘ridiculous’ I’m A Celebrity coverage

On Thursday’s instalment of Good Morning Britain, hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard focused on MP Matt Hancock entering the I’m A Celebrity jungle. Throughout the show, they commented on the mixed reaction from fans as he made his debut on Wednesday evening. ITV viewers were far from happy with how much air time they gave the former Health Secretary.
After welcoming viewers to Thursday’s instalment of Good Morning Britain, Reid and Shephard jumped straight into speaking about Hancocks’s anticipated I’m A Celebrity entrance.
On Wednesday night, the consecutive MP sent waves through the camp as he made his arrival alongside comedian Seann Walsh.
Both Hancock and Walsh were thrown straight into the deep end as they had to endure their first Bushtucker trial in order to win food for their fellow campmates.
The Good Morning presenting duo seemed to heavily focus on the conflicting views of the MP’s appearance on the show which didn’t go down too well with their own viewers.
Although others, such as Boy George, weren’t as welcoming as he revealed he was unsure if he wanted to remain in camp.
After seeing Hancock, he confided to some of his friends in the jungle that he was emotional due to not being able to see his mother during the pandemic.
Touching on his entrance rocking the camp, Reid commented: “I feel a lot of people who lost relatives, friends, family members in care homes or actually during lockdown when government ministers including Matt Hancock did not seem to be following the rules.
“I think a lot of people will be thinking, ‘not sure it’s right to rehabilitate your image through light entertainment prime time show.”
Mentioning some of the campmate’s reaction, Shepherd added: “When Chris Moyles entered the Bush Telegraph and he was explaining who had come in, he said, ‘I’ve got to go and check again.’
“All of them are very taken aback that he has gone in and he is there and I think processing.”
On Thursday’s episode of the reality show, fans will watch as Hancock faces his first Bushtucker trial alone after being voted by the public.
I’m A Celebrity continues weekdays on ITV from 9pm.
