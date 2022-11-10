GO Transit workers, Metrolinx reach tentative deal, union says | CBC News

The union representing GO Transit bus operators and other employees says it has reached a tentative deal with Metrolinx that ends its four-day strike — putting GO buses back on the road this weekend.

In a news conference in Toronto on Thursday night, officials with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587 said the agreement addresses safety concerns and contracting out issues. They said details will not be released until the deal is seen by the workers.

The strike took all GO buses off the road. In a tweet, Metrolinx said the service will resume on Saturday.

More than 2,200 striking workers, including station attendants, bus operators, maintenance workers, transit safety officers, and office professionals, walked off the job on Nov. 6 after months of talks.

Workers are expected to vote to ratify the contract in the coming days.