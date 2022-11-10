Hair expert shares best hairstyle based on your personality

Libra – platinum blonde

Libras are known for their love of working hard and playing hard to have a perfect balance in life.

Jason explained: “I’ve drawn inspiration from one of the biggest hair moments of 2022, Libra Kim Kardashian going platinum blonde.

“Working hard, playing hard, and maintaining blonde hair hard, this look is not for the faint-hearted. It takes maintenance for those with naturally dark hair, but is worth it all for the final look.”

Scorpio – side fringe

Sagittarius are fun, playful, and easy-going. Jason revealed how “side fringes are back and perfect for anyone with the zodiac sign Sagittarius”.

“Incredibly easy and versatile, you can simply change your parting, or get an actual side fringe cut in your you to again suit your style, face shape, and hair length.

“They look gorgeous for all hair lengths e.g. pixie cut, bob, shag, shoulder-length, and longer, and work amazingly in straight, curly and hair types in between. Sleek, textured, messy, plaited… the possibilities are endless!”

