Hank the dog leads pet calendar poll

Nov. 9—Hank the dog leads the poll for which pets get featured in an upcoming calendar — with voting to end Friday.

Voters overwhelmingly showed support for Hank the dog with 1,480 total through Wednesday, followed by Sadey the cat with 920 votes.

Twenty-six pets advanced to the semifinals this week for voters to determine which 12 will advance to be featured in an upcoming calendar.

Voters will decide which 12 pets will be included in the calendar during the semifinal round Nov. 7-11.

Voters will decide from those 12 finalists which pet will be featured on the cover of the pet calendar during the final round of voting Nov. 14-18

Each of the final two rounds will be in-person and mail-in voting with anyone being able to pay a 25-cent fee per vote for the pet they want featured in the pet calendar.

Anyone can purchase any amount of votes for any of the pets in the final round. Anyone can submit their vote and payment at the News-Capital offices at 500 S. Second St. in McAlester or by mailing it in to P.O. Box 987, McAlester, OK 74502.

The following is the total votes through Wednesday:

Hank the dog—1480

Sadey the cat—920

Penny the dog—400

Orange-gee the chicken—400

Angel the dog—200

Brownie the dog—172

Louie the dog—124

Mabel Blue the dog—40

Saber the dog—12

Bear the rescue dog—0

Sadie and Fancy the dogs—0

Auggie the dog—0

Lulu the dog—0

Aspen the dog—0

Ranger the dog—0

Luna the cat—0

Ginger the dog—0

Petunia the cat—0

Copper the dog—0

Roxy the dog—0

Hercules the dog—0

Nugget the dog—0

Sergei and Dimitrie the dogs—0

Lite the dog—0

Jackson the Lemur—0

Apollo the dog—0

The News-Capital started the pet calendar last year as fun way to help the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter. A portion of the proceeds from this project go toward purchasing needed items for the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.