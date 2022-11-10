Harry is hopeful for invite to Remembrance Sunday service – claim





Speaking on a recent episode on his YouTube Channel, Neil Sean’s Daily Headline news, royal expert Neil Sean claimed that Prince Harry “would like to return” to the UK this weekend, particularly in the “brand-new regime” of the monarchy. The Duke of Sussex was in the Army until 2015 and served on two tours in Afghanistan, first in 2008 and then in 2012.

Mr Sean said: “According to a good source, Prince Harry would like to return, particularly this weekend, for the Remembrance service on Sunday. “This is, of course, a service that honours everybody that gave their lives, men and women, across all walls [and] across all services. “It’s a truly moving situation.” He added: “According to a very good source, Harry thought now there is a brand-new, shall we say, regime, maybe just maybe, they may ask him back to appear at the Remembrance service. READ MORE: Royal Family LIVE: Meghan accused of ‘showing off’ as new crown cypher emerges on letter

“After all, he is a man that gave some of his time within the British Army, let’s not forget that, out in Afghanistan.” Mr Sean then praised the 38-year-old, stating that it was a “truly nice thing for him to do”, adding that it “shows his bravery”. He added that despite the fact he should be “thanked for doing that”, it is all “down to our brand-new King, King Charles III” and whether he “wanted to extend that invite back out to his younger son”. Speaking of the late Queen, Mr Sean said that the service was one that Queen Elizabeth II “never truly missed” in her 70-year reign, adding that in her diary, it was “never ever up for discussion”. READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth put foot down on Harry & Meghan’s plan to avoid Wessex-like ‘disaster’

Harry founded the Games to aid the rehabilitation of service members and veterans. The Games gives them the challenge of competing in sports events, similar to that of the Paralympics. In April 2022, Meghan and Harry travelled to The Hague in the Netherlands to attend this year’s Invictus Games. Harry was inspired to set up the Invictus Games following a trip to the Warrior Games in the USA in 2013. READ NEXT:

