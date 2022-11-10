Historic British cars back in the spotlight at the Classic Motor Show

They will also welcome the team from Practical Classics who will be rebuilding deputy editor James Walshe’s Citroen 2CV over the show weekend, which was near on destroyed earlier in the year, and drive it off the stage at the end of the show.

Legendary Motorbike Trial world champion Dougie Lampkin MBE will make his debut this year, demonstrating his trialling skills on some specially built obstacles.

Dougie remains Red Bull UK’s longest-serving athlete of any kind, frequently being featured on Red Bull TV, most notably by being the first rider to wheelie the entire 37-mile Isle of Man TT course.

Lee Masters, Show Director, said: “The Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show is the biggest and best classic car show in the UK and the ultimate season finale for any classic car, bike lover and owner.