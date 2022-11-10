Categories
HISTORY Channel Discovers Segment of Space Shuttle Challenger


Underwater explorer and marine biologist Mike Barnette and wreck diver Jimmy Gadomski explore a 20-foot segment of the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger that the team discovered in the waters off the coast of Florida.

In a stunning discovery, a 20-foot segment of the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger was found off the coast of Florida during the filming of the new HISTORY® Channel series, “The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters.”

The find marks the first major discovery of wreckage from the Challenger shuttle launch in more than 25 years.





